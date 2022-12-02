Images: Mohonasen takes on Schalmont in bowling Thursday at Sportsman’s Bowl in Schenectady (9 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Mohonasen’s girls’ bowling team took on Schalmont Thursday at Sportsman’s Bowl in Schenectady and came away with the win.

Photos from the match from our Peter R. Barber

Congratulations to the Girls Bowling team with a win over Schalmont 26-6. Madyson Jones 267-707

Arianna Quinlivan 232-614

Gia Fowler 236-595. @MohonCSD — Mohonasen Athletics (@MohonSports) December 1, 2022

