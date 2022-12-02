Images: Schenectady’s landlord/tenant rights town hall Thursday (9 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Images from Thursday night’s landlord and tenant rights town hall hosted by the Schenectady City Council at the Boys & Girls Club.
Photos from our Peter R. Barber
More: Schenectady rent costs in the spotlight at packed town hall meeting
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More: Schenectady rent costs in the spotlight at packed town hall meeting
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More: Schenectady rent costs in the spotlight at packed town hall meeting
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More: Schenectady rent costs in the spotlight at packed town hall meeting
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County