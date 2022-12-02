Kosack’s legacy lives on at Union hockey with toy drive

SCHENECTADY — Union men’s hockey player Josh Koscak may have graduated from the college in June, but his legacy with helping the C.O.C.O.A. House in Schenectady remains.

The Dutchmen and the Dutchwomen will be collecting new, unwrapped toys as part of the C.O.C.O.A. House toy drive during their games on Saturday. The women face Princeton at 3 p.m., while the men take on Northeastern at 7 p.m.

All the toys collected will be distributed to kids in need in the Capital Region.

Union junior forward Liam Robertson helped deliver toys with Kosack during Christmas 2020. The Union men’s and women’s teams didn’t play that season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For Robertson, the toy drive means a lot to him.

“Especially how much work Josh has put in, [and] especially with the community around Schenectady, including the C.O.C.O.A. House,” Robertson said during the team’s media availability Tuesday at Messa Rink. “It’s a big night for all of us. It’s been a part of Union hockey for the last couple of years now. We’re looking forward to it and seeing what the community can bring together. It’s gonna be exciting.”

Kosack’s work with the C.O.C.O.A. House earned him the Hockey Humanitarian Award in April.

Dutchmen senior goalie Connor Murphy was roommates with Kosack last season, so he had a front-row seat to the work Kosack put in.

“I was able to kind of see a lot of things firsthand as to what he did with it, and the amount of work that he put in off to the side,” Murphy said. “Even with all the schoolwork and hockey at the same time, the ability for him to do all the extra stuff like that was impressive to see and it’s very eye opening. This means a lot for us to be able to help out and keep this going for him.”

Union junior forward Tyler Watkins echoed Murphy’s sentiments.

“In my two years here with ‘Kozie,’ I saw how much work he did outside of the rink,” Watkins said. “Just kind of helping in any way we can to continue that and keep that going, so I think it’s going to be a special night for sure.”

SCOUTING NORTHEASTERN

Northeastern is 7-5-3 and ranked 18th in the USCHO.com poll and 19th in the USA Hockey Magazine/USA Today poll. The Huskies are coming off a 6-4 loss to Western Michigan in a game played in Nashville, Tennessee, last Friday. The Huskies have lost two straight, and are 1-3-1 in their last five.

Aidan McDonough leads the team in scoring with 10 goals and 11 assists in 14 games. Justin Hryckowian is second with nine goals and 10 assists in 15 games.

The big storyline in this game is Murphy facing his former team after transferring to Union following the 2020-21 season.

Northeastern leads the series 5-3-1. In the last meeting on Oct. 12, 2019 at Messa, the Huskies edged the Dutchmen 2-1.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College