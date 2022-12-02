Letters to the Editor Friday, Dec. 2

Don’t market legal marijuana to kids



Can anyone make this make sense to me? I`d love to hear the argument.

So we live in a time when stores have been forced out of the flavored vaping business, and now it appears that under pressure from lawmakers, they will need to stop selling menthol “flavored“ cigarettes because, apparently, they appeal to kids. OK, fine, let’s roll with that.

Now, at the very same time flavored vape and menthol cigarettes are under this scrutiny, we are in a hurry to usher in legalized marijuana?

Here are just a few names of this garbage, and you tell me it isn’t marketed for kids.

Here`s some kiddy advertising for you — different names of Mary Jane, at a dispensary near you.

Banana Candy, Bubble Gum, Candy Jack, Candyland, Cherry Limeade, Chocolate Chunk, Cotton Candy, Cream Caramel, Frankenberry, Fruity Pebbles, Grape Sorbet, Hawaiian Punch, Lemon Drop.

The above are just a very few. Can we all see how ridiculous this is? This doesn’t appeal to kids? Seriously, are you high?

Nothing makes sense about it and it’ll only get into more kid’s hands once it’s legal and cause more DUIs in those old enough to drive. What a win!

There is nothing in my mind that justifies it. Well, tax revenue of course.

Brian Baldwin

Burnt Hills

CDTA: Get buses to riders on time



This letter gives me no great joy in writing it.

When is the CDTA going to start sticking to the business of transportation?

I am referring to having buses run on time when they say they are. Recently the 905 bus was supposed to leave Washington Square in Schenectady at 6:19 a.m. No 905 buses came until 6:45 a.m., then two came. This makes everyone late for work, and medical appointments in Albany. I am talking about 80-100 people.

This has been going on for months. If a driver does not show, “So what, they’ll wait until we send the next one,” is the attitude of the CDTA.

All the while they say, “We care for you.” Sound familiar? They expand service to Amsterdam and shortchange the regular riders of Scotia and Schenectady.

They used to have an extra list, where 10 people at least were ready to go if a person was a no-show. No more. Why?

The Scotia bus should leave at 5:45 in the morning, not 6 a.m. like it used to, and there would be no problems getting the 905 to Albany for them. This is going on all over the system.

Albert P. Marvell

Scotia

Pass Environmental Justice For All Act



During the month of November, hundreds of people gathered virtually and in person in the nation’s capital to discuss and advocate for the Environmental Justice for All Act (H.R. 2021/ S. 872).

For years, fossil fuel production has negatively impacted lower-income communities and marginalized people across the United States, and across the state of New York.

The U.S. government’s insufficient response continues to magnify injustice and discrimination.

I am urging Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, as well as Rep. Paul Tonko, to co-sponsor and publicly support the Environmental Justice for All Act.

This bill represents an important step toward addressing the long legacy of harm and ensuring the fair treatment of all people, no matter where they live.

The Environmental Justice for All Act is a strong response to an issue that has burdened entire communities across the United States for too long.

Ky’Asia Washington Blanchard

Schenectady

Renaming as ‘new’ not always best



While all residents should applaud Mr. Golub and the work that he’s done to promote Schenectady for the better part of three decades — the city has literally never had a bigger booster — it is a little disconcerting that a supermarket magnate, when presented with a marketing promotion to rebrand something old as new, doesn’t have the debacle that was “New Coke” seared into in his memory.

Sean Mulkerrin

Schenectady

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion