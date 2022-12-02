Man accused of attempting to kill ex in Colonie; Stabbed woman as two children present, police say

COLONIE – A man stabbed and seriously injured his estranged partner Thursday evening at her home in Colonie while their two children were present, police said.

The woman, 39, suffered stab wounds to her neck, head and face, police said. The two children were not physically harmed.

Bledar Hoxha, 41, most recently of Colonie, was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and aggravated criminal contempt, felonies, police said.

The attack happened at about 6 p.m. at 99 Fiddlers Lane, police said. Officers responded there for reports of a violent domestic incident. The altercation was overheard by multiple neighbors, who contacted police.

Arriving officers heard ongoing commotion inside and quickly made entry. They found Hoxha and immediately took him into custody, police said.

The officers also found the injured woman and got her medical assistance.

Police believe Hoxha illegally entered the residence, menaced the woman with a bb gun and then stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife, police said.

The children, ages 6 and 12, were inside and witnessed the attack, police said.

Hoxha and the woman had been estranged partners and an order of protection had previously been issued in Albany County Family Court prohibiting Hoxha from being in the presence of the woman and children, police said. The order was not the result of any prior arrest, police said.

Hoxha was arraigned and ordered held.

