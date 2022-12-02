Martin ready for first season as Mayfield boys’ varsity coach

MAYFIELD – In his first season, Mayfield varsity boys’ basketball coach Eric Martin will guide a group that includes five returning players.

“I’m really excited about the season. I’m looking forward to it,” said Martin, who has been Mayfield junior varsity coach for the last six years.

Martin takes over for Jon Goodemote, who stepped down after five seasons.

Mayfield lost Britain Goodemote, Jacob Petoff, George Abdella, Brody Deal, Hunter Jones, Kenny Dennis, Aiden Monroe and Jared Johnson to graduation.

Britain Goodemote was a first-team Western Athletic Conference Hudson Division all-star last season, while Jacob Petoff was named honorable mention.

Despite the losses, the Panthers return a group of five seniors in Trevor Ruberti, Zach Byrns, Michael Smigen, Cam Abdella and Christian Scunziano. Abdella was named honorable mention in the WAC Mohawk Division last season for the Panthers, who were 8-13 overall.

“I’ve been working with the program for six years as the junior varsity coach,” Martin said. “I’ve had all these guys on the JV team and I’m excited for the opportunity to coach them at the varsity level.”

Rounding out the roster are seniors Dillan Salvione, Evan Anadio and Dylan Merk, as well as juniors Kameron Johnson, Nate Fetrow, Brody Page, Andrew Dunn, Caleb Petoff and Sean Foreman.

“We’re really putting our focus on defense and sharing the ball on offense this year,” Martin said.

Martin will be assisted this season by Matt Hallenbeck and Bob Abdella.

“I expect to be really competitive this year,” Martin said. “The guys are really hungry and they are working hard. I’m looking forward to the challenge and the kids are as well.”

Mayfield is slated to face Cherry Valley-Springfield in the WAC Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off Classic at Fulton-Montgomery Community College on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

