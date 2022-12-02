No. 4 Quinnipiac coasts to 5-0 win over Union women’s hockey

SCHENECTADY — The No. 4-ranked Quinnipiac women’s hockey team got the jump on Union early and coasted to a 5-0 ECAC Hockey victory at Messa Rink on Friday night.

Maya Labad scored two goals in the first period as the Bobcats took a 3-0 lead, outshooting the Dutchwomen 19-8.

Union managed just a total of seven shots on goal over the second and third periods.

Kendall Cooper had a goal and an assist in the first period, and Olivia Mobley had two assists for the game for the Bobcats (7-1-0 ECACH, 15-1-0 overall).

Goalie Sophie Matsoukas made 42 saves for the Dutchwomen (2-3-1, 7-6-1).

Quinnipiac 3 2 0 — 5

Union 0 0 0 — 0

First period — 1, Quinnipiac, Labad (Cooper, Urban), 4:08. 2, Quinnipiac, Cooper (Samoskevich, Mobley), 13:05. 3, Quinnipiac, Labad (Peart, Reilly), 16:12. Penalties — Uens, Q (hooking), 1:22.

Second period — 4, Quinnipiac, Urban (ua), 1:54. 2, Quinnipiac, Maloney (Mobley, Chantler), 18:11. Penalties — Reilly, Q (tripping), 4:04; King, U (cross checking), 11:23; Walsh, U (roughing), 12:35; Mobley, Q (roughing), 12:35; Greco, U (tripping), 15:30.

Third period — None. Penalties — Greco, U (hooking), 12:50; Reilly, Q (tripping), 16:52.

Shots on goal – Quinnipiac, 19-15-13 — 47. Union, 8-5-2 — 15.

Power play opportunities — Quinnipiac, 0 of 3. Union, 0 of 3.

Goalies — Quinnipiac, Angers (15 shots-15 saves). Union, Matsoukas (47-42).

A — 215.

Referees — Paul Maciejewski, Rich Jebo. Linesman — Kevin Spraker, Tim Waters.

PRINCETON 5, RPI 1

TROY — Princeton broke open a close game with two goals in the second period and two more in the third to beat RBI at Houston Field House.

Hannah Price scored with 3.1 seconds left on the clock in the first period to give the Engineers (0-5-1 ECACH, 4-12-1 overall) a 1-1 tie heading into the locker room.

Sarah Fillier, who assisted on three of the Tigers’ goals, scored two of her own in the second to give No. 15-ranked Princeton (3-4-0, 5-5-1) a 3-1 lead.

Princeton 1 2 2 — 5

RPI 1 0 0 — 1

First period — 1, Princeton, Connors (Fillier, Monihan), 6:23. 2, RPI, Price (Beaudoin), 19:56.9. Penalties — Hildner, RPI (interference), 7:08; Cormier, P (tripping), 10:06.

Second period — 3, Princeton, Fillier (Kuehl, Cormier), 9:16. 4, Princeton, Fillier (Wunder, Connors), 16:23. Penalties — RPI bench (too many players on ice), 1:09; Monihan, P (tripping), 14:06; Wallace (slashing), 18:15.

Third period — 5, Princeton, Keopple (Connors, Fillier), 4:42. 6, Princeton, Connors (Wunder, Fillier), 15:43 (pp). Penalties — ; Larsen, RPI (tripping), 2:13; Monihan, P (tripping), 8:18; Philip, RPI (holding), 14:07; Monihan, P (body checking), 16:04; Bukic, RPI (body checking), 18:57.

Shots on goal – Princeton, 11-13-12 — 36. RPI, 5-6-7 — 18.

Power play opportunities — Princeton, 1 of 5. RPI, 0 of 5.

Goalies — Princeton, Olnowich (18 shots-17 saves). RPI, Rampado (36-31).

A — 250.

Referees — Zachary Dupree, Daniel Gosselin. Linesman — Hayley Mello, Matthew Potrzeba.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College