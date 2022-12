Readers’ ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 9

The Daily Gazette readers’ Week 9 ECAC Hockey picks:

Ryan Fay 65-29-8 138 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate

No. 7 Harvard at Cornell — Harvard

St. Lawrence at No. 2 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac

Clarkson at Princeton — Clarkson

SATURDAY

No. 18 Northeastern at Union — Northeastern

Dartmouth at Cornell — Cornell

Harvard at Colgate — Harvard

Clarkson at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac

St. Lawrence at Princeton — Princeton

Brown at LIU — LIU

SUNDAY

Brown at LIU — Brown

Andy Weise 62-32-8 132 points

Friday

Clarkson 4, Princeton 1

Colgate 3, Dartmouth 1

Cornell 3, Harvard 2

Quinnipiac 4, SLU 2

Saturday

Northeastern 4, Union 2

Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 2

Harvard 5, Colgate 2

Cornell 4, Dartmouth 2

SLU 3, Princeton 2

Brown 3, LIU 2

Sunday

LIU 4, Brown 3

David Trestick 62-32-8 132 points

Friday

Colgate 4, Dartmouth 1

Cornell 3, Harvard 2

Quinnipiac 5, SLU 2

Clarkson 4, Princeton 1

Saturday

Northeastern 4, Union 2

Cornell 4, Dartmouth 1

Harvard 3, Colgate 1

Quinnipiac 3, Clarkson 2

SLU 4, Princeton 3

LIU 3, Brown 2

Sunday

LIU 4, Brown 2

Brian Unger 62-32-8 132 points

TBD

Matthew Ruffini 62-32-8 132 points

Friday

Dartmouth at Colgate- Colgate 3-2

Harvard at Cornell- Cornell 4-3

St Lawrence at Quinnipiac- Quinnipiac 4-1

Clarkson at Princeton- Clarkson 3-2

Saturday

Northeastern at Union- Northeastern 2-1

Dartmouth at Cornell- Cornell 3-0

Harvard at Colgate- Harvard 4-2

Clarkson at Quinnipiac- Quinnipiac 5-3

St Lawrence at Princeton- Princeton. 3-2

Brown at LIU – LIU 3-1

Sunday

Brown at LIU- LIU 1-0

Rowena Watson 61-33-8 130 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate

No. 7 Harvard at Cornell — Harvard

St. Lawrence at No. 2 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac

Clarkson at Princeton — Clarkson

SATURDAY

No. 18 Northeastern at Union — Union

Dartmouth at Cornell — Cornell

Harvard at Colgate — Harvard

Clarkson at Quinnipiac — Clarkson

St. Lawrence at Princeton — Princeton

Brown at LIU — LIU

SUNDAY

Brown at LIU — Brown

Achilles 3-7-5 60-34-8 128 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate 3, Dartmouth 2

No. 7 Harvard at Cornell — Harvard 4, Cornell 2

St. Lawrence at No. 2 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 5, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson at Princeton — Clarkson 4, Princeton 1

SATURDAY

No. 18 Northeastern at Union — Northeastern 2, Union 1

Dartmouth at Cornell — Cornell 4, Dartmouth 2

Harvard at Colgate — Harvard 4, Colgate 0

Clarkson at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 3, Clarkson 2

St. Lawrence at Princeton — Princeton 3, St. Lawrence 1

Brown at LIU — LIU 3, Brown 1

SUNDAY

Brown at LIU — LIU 4, Brown 2

Kevin Sokolski 60-34-8 128 points

Friday

Colgate

Harvard

Qu

Clarkson

Saturday

Northeastern

Cornell

Harvard

QU

SLU

LIU

Sunday

LIU

Dutch Crazy 59-35-8 126 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate 3, Dartmouth 1

No. 7 Harvard at Cornell — Cornell 2, Harvard 1

St. Lawrence at No. 2 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 1

Clarkson at Princeton — Clarkson 3, Princeton 1

SATURDAY

No. 18 Northeastern at Union — Northeastern 3, Union 1

Dartmouth at Cornell — Cornell 4, Dartmouth 2

Harvard at Colgate — Harvard 4, Colgate 1

Clarkson at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 3

St. Lawrence at Princeton — St. Lawrence 2, Princeton 1

Brown at LIU — LIU 3, Brown 2

SUNDAY

Brown at LIU — Brown 2, LIU 1

Harvey Kagan 57-37-8 122 points

Winners in CAPS

Friday

dartmouth – COLGATE

CLARKSON – princeton

harvard – CORNELL

slu – QPAC

Saturday

HARVARD – colgate

clarkson – QPAC

dartmouth – CORNELL

slu – PRINCETON

NORTHEASTERN – union

brown – LIU

Sunday

BROWN – liu

Jim Kalohn 57-37-8 122 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate

No. 7 Harvard at Cornell — Cornell

St. Lawrence at No. 2 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac

Clarkson at Princeton — Clarkson

SATURDAY

No. 18 Northeastern at Union — Northeastern

Dartmouth at Cornell — Cornell

Harvard at Colgate — Harvard

Clarkson at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac

St. Lawrence at Princeton — St. Lawrence

Brown at LIU — Brown

SUNDAY

Brown at LIU — Brown

RedLiner36 57-38-7 121 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate 3, Dartmouth 2

No. 7 Harvard at Cornell — Harvard 2 Cornell 2

St. Lawrence at No. 2 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 5, St. Lawrence 1

Clarkson at Princeton — Clarkson 4, Princeton 3

SATURDAY

No. 18 Northeastern at Union — Union 2, Northeastern 1

Dartmouth at Cornell — Cornell 5, Dartmouth 2

Harvard at Colgate — Harvard 4, Colgate 1

Clarkson at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 3

St. Lawrence at Princeton — Princeton 3, St. Lawrence 2

Brown at LIU — LIU 3, Brown 2

SUNDAY

Brown at LIU — Brown 2, LIU 2

Michael Hutter 57-35-7 121 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Dartmouth 3, Colgate 2

No. 7 Harvard at Cornell — Harvard 3, Cornell 2

St. Lawrence at No. 2 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 5, St. Lawrence 1

Clarkson at Princeton — Clarkson 4, Princeton 1

SATURDAY

No. 18 Northeastern at Union — Northeastern 3, Union 1

Dartmouth at Cornell — Cornell 4, Dartmouth 2

Harvard at Colgate — Harvard 4, Colgate 1

Clarkson at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 2

St. Lawrence at Princeton — St. Lawrence 3, Princeton 2

Brown at LIU — Brown 2, LIU 1

SUNDAY

Brown at LIU — Brown 3, LIU 1

Union Bob 56-36-7 119 points (10-4-2)

Friday

Colgate. 4. 2

Harvard. 4. 2

Quinnipiac 4. 1

Clarkson 2. 1

Saturday

Union 3. 1

Cornell. 4. 1

Harvard. 4. 1

Quinnipiac 3. 1

St Lawrence. 2. 1

Brown. 2. 1

Sunday

Liu. 3. 2

Christopher Chadwick 55-39-8 118 points

TBD

Towell68 53-41-8 114 points

Friday

Clarkson 3 Princeton 2

Colgate 4 Dartmouth 2

Harvard 5 Cornell 2

Quinnipiac 3 St Lawrence 1

Saturday

Union 3 Northeastern 2

Long Island 3 Brown 1

Quinnipiac 3 Clarkson 2

Harvard 4 Colgate 2

Cornell 4 Dartmouth 1

Princeton 3 St Lawrence 2

Sunday

Brown 2 Long Island 1

Rich Large 50-46-6 106 points

Friday

Clarkson

Colgate

Harvard

Quinn

Saturday

Quinn

Harvard

Cornell

St Lawrence

Northeastern

Sunday

LIU

Richard Derrick 47-47-8 102 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate 3-0

No. 7 Harvard at Cornell — Harvard 4-3

St. Lawrence at No. 2 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 2-1

Clarkson at Princeton — Princeton 2-1

SATURDAY

No. 18 Northeastern at Union — NE 4-2

Dartmouth at Cornell — Dartmouth 4-3

Harvard at Colgate — Colgate 2-1

Clarkson at Quinnipiac — Clarkson 5-2

St. Lawrence at Princeton — Princeton 3-2 ot

Brown at LIU — Brown 1-0

SUNDAY

Brown at LIU — Brown 4-3

