Schools: Paolino leads Mohonasen to win over Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk

Jacob Paolino scored 16 points to lead Mohonasen to a 43-40 victory over Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk in a Colonial Council boys’ basketball game Friday. Mohonasen outscored Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 14-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win. Andrew Batcher finished with 14 points for Mohonasen. Jack Reif had a game-high 22 points for Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk.

Wesley McIntyre scored 16 points to lift Lansingburgh to a 67-51 Colonial Council victory over Schalmont. Aayden Green finished with 14 points for the Knights. Isaiah Smith and Elijah Smith each had 14 points for Schalmont.

Darien Moore and Nick Riley each finished with 17 points to propel Catholic Central to a Colonial Council victory over Cobleskill-Richmondville. Sei’Mir Roberson had 15 points for the Crusaders and Conor Gemmill added 12 points. Ty LaBarge scored 10 points to lead Cobleskill-Richmondville.

Adam Myers scored 29 points for La Salle in a 55-53 Colonial Council win over Voorheesville. Carson Carrow had 21 points for Voorheesville, while Seth Wilson added 14 points.

Alex Schmidt scored 22 points for Ichabod Crane in a 73-44 Colonial Council victory over Cohoes. Daniel Warner finished with 19 points for the Riders. Skye Keparitus finished with 14 points to pace Cohoes, while Bryce Hancock had 12 points.

In a non-league contest, Hoosick Falls posted a 61-36 victory over St. Lawrence. Jake Sparks scored 25 points to pace the Panthers, while Brady Mann and Jack Kavanaugh each scored nine points. Ayden Beach scored 22 points to lead St. Lawrence.

Logan Yohe had 22 points for Bethlehem in a 64-43 non-league win over Mechanicville. Kieran Barnes added 12 points for the Eagles. Colin Richardson scored 29 points for Mechanicville.

Antone Robbens scored 18 points for Saratoga Springs in a 67-27 non-league win over Scotia-Glenville. Drew Stallmer and Ryan Farr each had 12 points for the Blue Streaks, while Bryant Savage added 10. Fermin Fabian and Sean McLaughlin each had seven points for Scotia-Glenville.

Nate Mycek scored 16 points to lead Fonda-Fultonville to a 45-42 overtime win at South Glens Falls in a non-league contest. Riley Wilson had 11 points and seven points for the Braves, while Brady Whipple added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Joe Skiff hit five 3-pointers on his way to 30 points to lift Greenwich to an 81-46 non-league victory over Hartford. Jacob Ziehm added 14 points for the Witches. Ray Harrington finished with 14 points for Hartford.

Peyton Smith scored 24 points to lead Hudson Falls to a 52-47 non-league win over Albany. Brady Smith added 10 points for the Tigers. Deavion Springsteen scored 19 points to pace the Falcons.

On Thursday, Tamarac posted an 86-38 victory over Waterford-Halfmoon. Mike D’Agostino finished with 31 points to lead Tamarac, while Joey Poulin (19 points) and Frankie DePalma III (11) also hit double digits. Connor Kennedy scored 13 points to lead Waterford-Halfmoon.

BOLOGNA LEADS HOLY NAMES PAST VOORHEESVILLE

Sophia Bologna scored 36 points to lead Holy Names to a 62-49 victory over Voorheesville in a Colonial Council girls’ basketball contest. Ryan Carroll added 10 points for Holy Names. Reese Hoenig finished with 15 points to lead Voorheesville, while Mia Carmody added 14 points.

Saige Randolph finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to power Albany Academy for Girls to a 92-20 victory over Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk in a Colonial Council game. Bella Vincent had 14 points for Albany Academy for Girls and Morgan Vien added 13 points. Patricia Dorrance led Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk with eight points.

Hailey Monroe finished with 27 points for Northville in a 61-33 victory over Canajohaerie in a Western Athletic Conference on Friday. The Falcons led 18-13 at the half before outscoring the Cougars 43-20 in the second half. Hannah Hoffman added 19 points for Northville. Charlotte Nare scored 12 points to lead Canajoharie.

Cloey Dopp finished with 24 points for Mayfield in a 60-21 Western Athletic Conference victory over Galway. Jaidyn Chest had 19 points for the Panthers, who improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in WAC play. Grace O’Brien and Abigail Gullett each had nine points for Galway.

Marissa Wilder scored 10 points to lead Fort Plain to 26-23 victory over Middleburgh in a Western Athletic Conference contest Friday. Zionna Robarge added nine points for the Hilltoppers. Payton King scored nine points to lead Middleburgh.

Kris Foglia finished with 12 points to lift Shaker to a 49-27 win over Broadalbin-Perth in the opening round of the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Tip-Off Classic. Jillian Sassanella scored 15 points to lead Broadalbin-Perth.

Allison O’Hanlon scored 20 points for Duanesburg in a season-opening 56-40 non-league win over Mechanicville. Hannah Mulhern had 15 points for the Eagles, Alex Moses had 11 and Lauren Capron added 10. Lila Christensen had 16 points for Mechanicville and Allison Kenyon added 11.

Kaitlyn Robbins had 20 points for Bethlehem in a 70-39 non-league win over Kingston. Ellie Cerf had 14 points for the Eagles and Caroline Davis added 13 points. Ava Scaturo led Kingston with 15 points and Asia Lebon added 10.

Kathleen Birmingham had 16 points to lead Niskayuna to a 46-28 win over host Queensbury in the opening round of the Queensbury Tournament. Olivia O’Meally added 15 points for the Silver Warriors. Kendra Ballard paced Queensbury with 10 points.

CD JETS EDGE QUEENSBURY, 5-4

Tanner Fearman had two goals and an assist for Queensbury in a 5-4 loss to the Capital District Jets in a Capital District High School Hockey League game Friday. Tyler Dufour and Mack Ryan also scored for the Spartans, while Keegan Lozier added two assists. Jacob Danciullo had 16 saves for Queensbury.

Frank Ramos and Chase Rose scored for La Salle in a 2-2 tie with Plattsburgh in a non-league game. Carter Irving made 18 saves for the Cadets.

Charlie Oke scored twice for Saratoga Springs in a 5-2 non-league victory over Ithaca. Luke Henderson, Patrick Temple and Maddox Pemrick also scored for the Blue Streaks.

Categories: High School Sports