Siena College names 13th President

LOUDONVILLE — Siena College on Friday announced that longtime faculty member Dr. Charles Seifert will be its next president. He’ll step into the position at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year next fall as the college’s 13th president. He will succeed current President Chris Gibson after his tenure ends in June.

“Being the 13th president of the college is an amazing opportunity,” Seifert said. “But, it’s also one that inspires me and excited me every, single, day.”

Seifert has been with Siena for 26 years in a variety of roles such as dean for the School of Business; professor of management; and executive director for the Institute of Leadership Development.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University at Buffalo, an MBA in finance from Sage Graduate School and a PhD in organizational studies from the University at Albany.

“We are at a pivotal moment in Siena’s history,” Seifert said. “We’re on the verge of something really special and I know that we have the people, and the plans in place right now to be able to meet those very ambitious goals.”

Seifert has worked as a leadership consultant for a number of public and private organizations. Before coming to Siena College Seifert worked in a number of positions in banking and finance, and was the Chief Financial Officer of the Albany-Colonie Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Seifert’s nomination to President was unanimously agreed upon by the presidential search committee, said Thomas Baldwin, chairman of the college’s Board of Trustees.

“We looked within our home for someone who embodies our value system,” Siena’s 10th president, Father Kevin Mullin, said. “Someone who has experience.”

Now is a historic moment for Siena College, the college’s current president, Chris Gibso,n said.

Gibson announced his retirement in September. He was appointed president in 2020 as the college’s first non-friar to hold the position.

“When you look at Chuck Seifert, he’s perfectly prepared for this moment,” Gibson said. “And we’re so grateful that he and Debie [Seifert’s wife] said yes.”

