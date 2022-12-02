Suspects charged in separate recent Schenectady stabbings

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady police have made arrests in two separate recent stabbings, officials said.

In the first case, Richard R. Roy, 60, of Schenectady, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

Roy is accused of stabbing his wife in the neck with a kitchen-type knife early in the morning of Nov. 15 at an Albany Street residence, according to police allegations filed in court.

Roy attacked the woman, allegedly telling her “you are going to die tonight,” according to the allegations.

In the second case, Christopher Garcia, 56, of Schenectady, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with first-degree attempted assault.

Garcia is accused of stabbing the victim in the chest approximately three times with a butcher-type knife Nov. 18 at a Broadway residence, according to police allegations filed in court. Garcia and the victim were known to each other, prosecutor James Faucher, of the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The victims in both cases have since been released from the hospital, prosecutors said.

