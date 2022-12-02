The Heisman Race, Week 14: We have a winner, and he came from the back of the pack

Each week, we’ll track the race for this year’s Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, along with each contender’s odds and a look at who they face this week.

(Odds from Caesars Sportsbook)

Week 14

CALEB WILLIAMS

USC • QB • So.

HIS CASE: Just two weeks ago, Williams was 10 to 1 to take home the trophy. Now he’s the prohibitive favorite. Even if the Trojans should lose to Utah in Friday night’s late Pac-12 title game, it would take a catastrophic performance for Williams to slip from the top now. While his competition has spun tires, Williams has accounted for seven touchdowns in wins against UCLA and Notre Dame, including several highlight-reel plays against the Fighting Irish.

ODDS: -2800

THIS WEEK: Friday vs. No. 11 Utah (8 p.m., FOX)

_______________

MAX DUGGAN

TCU • QB • Sr.

HIS CASE: Kind of like the Horned Frogs as a team, Duggan has hung around the periphery of the national spotlight, and now both are squarely inside it as they prepare to take on Kansas State in the Big 12 championship. Duggan probably can’t take the trophy from Williams, but he should receive a finalist invite to New York as a reward for this season: 66.6% passing for 3,070 yards, 294 yards rushing, 34 total touchdowns and three interceptions

ODDS: +2500

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. No. 10 Kansas State (Noon, ABC)

_______________

C.J. STROUD

Ohio State • QB • So.

HIS CASE: For the second straight year, Stroud figures to be in New York. But after spending much of this season as the favorite, it appears he’ll again be a bridesmaid. He passed for 349 yards and two touchdowns against rival Michigan last week but also threw two interceptions and, most crucially, again couldn’t lead the Buckeyes past the Wolverines. We may see Stroud in the College Football Playoff; we’ll definitely see him in the NFL draft.

ODDS: +2800

THIS WEEK: Regular season complete

_______________

ON THE RADAR: Stetson Bennett, Georgia QB (+7500).

