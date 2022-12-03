Albany FireWolves edge Buffalo in NLL season opener

BUFFALO – The Albany FireWolves relied on their tried-and-true goalie, Doug Jamieson, in a National Lacrosse League season-opening 11-10 win.

Jamieson made 44 saves in the victory. Offensively, Tanner Thomson had a pair of goals and five assists, while Connor Kelly had two goals and four assists.

Kieran McArdle and Ethan Walker also scored twice for the FireWolves.

Kelly scored twice early to help Albany take a 4-1 lead six seconds into the second quarter, but Buffalo rallied and trailed just 5-4 at halftime.

Again, Albany built up the lead to 9-5 with 4:53 left in the third quarter. Once more, it had to withstand the Bandits’ rally, aided by four power-play goals.

A power-play goal by McArdle put Albany ahead for good, 10-9.

UAlbany graduate Tehoka Nanticoke led Buffalo with three goals and one assist, but also drew a five-minute penalty that led to McArdle’s go-ahead goal.

Albany 3 2 4 2 – 11

Buffalo 1 3 3 3 – 10

Albany scoring: Thomson 2-5, Kelly 2-4, McArdle 2-2, Walker 2-1, Piatelli 1-2, Thompson 1-1, Watkinson 1-0, Kitchen 0-2, LaFontaine 0-1, Chaykowsky 0-1. Buffalo scoring: Nanticoke 3-1, Cloutier 2-3, Byrne 2-3, Buchanan 2-1, McKay 1-1, Smith 0-5, Weiss 0-1. Goalies: Albany, Jamieson, 44 saves. Buffalo, Vinc, 28 saves.

