Closing time: Amid proposal for earlier closings, many Saratoga Springs bars already shut down around 2 a.m.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — As city officials seek to change bar closing times, many establishments in the area already shut down around the proposed 2 a.m. hour even though the county allows them to stay open until 4 a.m.

The proposed earlier closing time emerged following gunfire on Nov. 20 on Broadway during which city police officers shot an armed man multiple times after he didn’t follow several commands to drop his gun, according to authorities. The man, who survived but was badly injured, was identified as Vito Caselnova, a Vermont off-duty sheriff’s deputy. Police have said that Caselnova and a man from Utica were shooting at each other, with the Utica man being struck. He was taken to the hospital along with Caselnova. Both are expected to recover.

The renewed efforts to shift last call two hours earlier failed in prior years. The latest proposal was brought forward by Mayor Ron Kim.

When 4 a.m. hits, bars have 30 minutes to get people out of their business and shut down, said Paul Veitch, the public information officer for the city Police Department.

“The responsibility to ensure compliance falls to the overnight shift,” he said. “There is not a dedicated person or group to ensure this as all officers are in and around the downtown area usually at this time.”

He said bars that do not comply face being reported to the State Liquor Authority. The Police Department also could shut down the bar, Veitch said.

“This rarely happens,” he said. “Over the past several years most of the bars have been closed before 4 a.m. so that this has not been an issue. There is no bar that I am aware of that has been repeatedly told to close at the appropriate hour.”

Some bars close hours ahead of the 4 a.m. rule.

The early crowd

Such is the case with the Whitman Brewing Company.

Since opening in December 2019, the business has closed between 10 p.m. and midnight, said co-owner Kathy Crager.

“We have never stayed open nor will we stay open past midnight,” she said. “Our business operates primarily during the early hours and throughout the day and these hours have been best for our patrons and our team!”

Druthers Brewing Company located on Broadway also closes early, shutting doors at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the company’s website.

The company did not return a request for comment.

Many other establishments close at 2 a.m.

The 2 a.m. closers

Putnam Place opens at 8 p.m., has a show between 9 p.m. and 1 p.m. and in most cases is closed by 2 a.m., if not earlier, said Gary Fox, the general manager.

“We are of the mindset that not much good happens at a venue after 2 a.m.,” he said.

He said the bar usually stops serving patrons around 1:30 p.m. and the doors lock at 2 a.m.

“We do two or three after-party type shows like after a big event at SPAC that go a bit later,” he said. “Maybe the band plays 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., so on those nights it would be a bit later but our standard is to be done by 2 a.m. I think a lot of the bars self-regulate and close before 4 a.m. even now.”

Other bars that close around 2 a.m. include Trotters Bar and Grille, Gaffney’s and The Night Owl.

Fox said he hopes the city holds a public forum to discuss the positive and negative effects of closing bars at 2 a.m.

“The Caroline Street bars have a legacy of being open late and it would probably hurt them a bit financially if they close earlier so they should be allowed to state their thoughts and concerns,” he said. “Ideally, self-regulating would be best rather than a law or ordinance.”

He also said not all bars should be looked at in a negative light. He said some bars attract crowds that may lead to a larger chance of an incident occurring. He declined to name any.

“Painting everyone with the same brush would not necessarily be fair,” he said.

He said he believes the city still has a safe nightlife scene.

“These incidents have been few and far between and there is always a strong police presence on Caroline as a deterrent during the weekend late nights,” he said. “I think the city and the local businesses working together will be what makes these incidents become even less frequent or ideally a thing of the past.”

The late crowd

Lucy’s Bar co-owner Kelsey McPartland said the mayor met with bar owners Thursday to discuss solutions, including earlier closing times.

McPartland said Lucy’s Bar leaves closing times up to the bartenders.

“Our staff are trained to assess both safety and sales and make a judgment call on when to shut down,” she said. “Many times this is after 2 a.m.”

Mike Sirianni, the owner of 9 Maple Ave., has said his bar usually closes around 2:30 a.m.

Dango’s Saratoga closes at 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the businesses Facebook page.

Clancy’s Tavern closes at 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to its Facebook page. The Bourbon Room also closes at 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to the company’s website.

McPartland said she and the other co-owners of Lucy’s — Lucy Rivas and Zach VanEarden — are against earlier closing times.

“First, it would negatively affect dozens of middle-class workers’ wages,” she said. “Second, as of right now many bars stagger their closings between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. so people don’t flood the streets at once [which would occur if everyone were forced to close at 2 a.m.] and we don’t feel violence has a direct link to time. If we close earlier, violence will occur earlier.”

McPartland said as part of the conversation Thursday with the mayor Lucy’s agreed to use a metal detector and pat down all guests and that it should be procedure for all bars.

But, McPartland said, they did not agree with the city’s suggestion that bar owners pay for a private security company to set up barriers at the top and bottom of Caroline Street.

“We believe this will deter our clientele and this would provide issues for the tenants that live on the street,” she said.

