Cornell runs away late to top UAlbany women’s basketball

TROY – The UAlbany women’s basketball team needed a good fourth quarter, but didn’t get it in a 53-45 non-conference loss to Cornell on Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College.

The Great Danes (4-5) hung with the Big Red through the first three quarters, and even took a 41-40 lead on Helene Haegerstrand’s jumper with 5:57 left, but Cornell (5-4) retook the lead and later, when UAlbany tied it at 43, closed the game on a 10-2 run.

At halftime, when Cornell led 24-22, UAlbany was outrebounding the Big Red 18-11, but Cornell turned that around in the second half and finished with a 26-25 edge. Cornell also outscored UAlbany on bench points 14-2.

Another concerning point for UAlbany, which has lost five of its last six, was the fact that it committed a season-high 23 turnovers.

Ania McNicholas led Cornell with 14 points and five rebounds. Kaya Ingram added 12 points.

Haegerstrand led UAlbany with 12 points. Grace Heeps added 10 points. Ellen Hahne and Lilly Phillips each had eight, and the duo combined for 11 rebounds.

