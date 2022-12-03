High Schools: Saratoga’s Kinetic Running Club wins Nike Cross Nationals

The Kinetic Running Club, from Saratoga Springs High School, won the girls’ championship at the Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday in Portland, Oregon. Kinetic finished with 81 points, beating the runner-up by 28 points. Delmar, from Bethlehem High School, placed 17th with 429 points.

Emily Bush was Kinetic’s top finisher in 30th place overall, with a time of 17 minutes, 52.3 seconds. McKinley Wheeler was 33rd in 17:51.3. Rounding out Kinetic’s scoring runners were Alycia Hart (42nd, 18:04.9), Sheridan Wheeler (46th, 18:06.5) and Anya Belisle (59th, 18:15.3).

Charlotte O’Meara’s 81st-place finish in 18:35.8 led Delmar.

CAMBRIDGE FALLS IN FINAL

Tioga scored three defensive touchdowns in defeating Cambridge/Salem 63-20 to win the Class D state football final at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Quarterback Stephen Yakubec had a 1-yard rushing touchdown for Cambridge/Salem. Brice Burr added an 8-yard scoring run, and Isaiah Lohret added a 5-yard touchdown run.

O’CONNER PROPELS SPARTANS

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s Grace O’Conner scored a game-high 24 points and was named its girls’ basketball tournament’s MVP in the Spartans’ 51-31 championship game win over Shaker. MK Lescault added 16 points and made the all-tournament team. Sierra Carter led Shaker with 11 points and made the all-tournament team.

Broadalbin-Perth topped Massena 54-34 in the BH-BL consolation game. Jillian Sassinella led the Patriots with 14 points and made the all-tournament team.

Destiny Pipino scored 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to lead Guilderland to a 41-31 win over Queensbury in the Queensbury Tournament. Jessica Helou-Topini added 16 for the Dutchwomen. Aislynn Dixon scored nine for Queensbury.

Hudson Falls topped Cohoes 56-50 in overtime, also in the Queensbury Tournament. Seneca Williamson led Hudson Falls with 20 points. Mya Nolan added 10. Carli O’Hara’s 13 and Taylor Hickey’s 12 led Cohoes.

Ava Pearson was named the most valuable player in the Maine-Endwell Tournament as Colonie defeated Maine-Endwell 65-47 in the championship. Bella Franchi made the all-tournament team.

Averill Park’s Taylor Holohan was the MVP of Averill Park’s tournament, as she scored 14 points and blocked multiple shots in the Warriors’ 58-33 win over South Glens Falls. Arianna Verardi scored 17 for Averill Park, while Kayleigh Ahern had 13. Sydney Hart led South Glens Falls with 11.

Columbia won the Averill Park Tournament consolation, 48-31, over Troy. Kendyl Ouimette led the Blue Devils with 11 points. Alivia Landy added 10.

Niskayuna used an 18-0 spurt between the first and second quarters en route to a 74-39 win over Glens Falls. Kathleen Birmingham led Niskayuna with a game-high 27 points. Jackie Reffelt added 14, while Ashley Mogavero scored 13. CJ Lunt’s 14 points led Glens Falls.

Payton Messina had 12 points to lead a balanced Ballston Spa attack in its 56-31 win over Stillwater. Jess Bowens added 11 points, four rebounds and four steals. Mallory Sprissler had 10 points and seven steals, while Olivia Verdile contributed 10 points and six assists. Riley O’Brien’s eight points paced Stillwater.

Kerisa Van Olst had 32 points, 10 assists and five steals to lead Dolgeville to a 66-25 win over OESJ. Lexy Morse added 11 points. Anderson Eggleston and Brooke Tremble each had six points for OESJ.

DUANESBURG CRUISES TO WIN

In boys’ basketball, Jeffrey Mulhern scored 17 points in Duanesburg’s 64-40 win over Argyle in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off Classic. Kyle Williams added 13 points for the Eagles, who had eight players score.

Troy Cammer had a game-high 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds to lead Middleburgh to a 63-42 win over Wells. Eric Pickering added 15 points for the winners. Chase Brooks’ 15 led Wells.

A shorthanded Northville team topped Sharon Springs 49-26. Jacob Frank led Northville with 18 points, including going 7 of 7 from the foul line. Andrew Cordone added 12 points. Luke Enyart’s 10 points led Sharon Springs.

Section III’s Richfield Springs edged OESJ 39-35. Colten Christensen led the Wolves with a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds. Dylan Barnes added nine points.

Edmeston led from early on and topped Canajoharie 41-32. Antonio Fairley’s game-high 15 points paced Canajoharie, which went 5 for 13 from the free-throw line.

In the Queensbury Tournament, Hoosick Falls edged Queensbury 54-51. Jake Sparks led Hoosick Falls with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Aiden Fleming added 13, 11 coming in the first quarter. Trevon Bailey had 15 points to lead Queensbury.

In a non-league contest, Guilderland shut out Averill Park 11-0 in the first quarter, but had to withstand the Warriors’ rally in winning 36-30. Justin Kapusinski, Nico Santabarbara and Troy Berschwinger each had seven points for Guilderland. Ethan Nardacci’s nine points led Averill Park.

BLEYL LEADS BH-BL/BS

In boys’ ice hockey, Tommy Bleyl had two goals and an assist to lead Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake/Ballston Spa to a 3-1 non-league win over Liverpool. Jacob Boni added a goal and two assists. Christopher Pooler made 18 saves in the victory.

Rye defeated Adirondack 6-3. Matt Perrotte had a goal and an assist for Adirondack.

Nick Rourke had Shenendehowa’s only goal in a 4-1 loss to Ithaca. Thomas Hall and Freddy Hicks had assists.

Bethlehem scored twice in the second period in its 3-0 win over Cazenovia. Tyler Bitely and Dane Jones had a goal and an assist each for the 4-0 Eagles. Will Clark also tallied, while Rory Cairns made 28 saves.

In girls’ ice hockey, Adirondack United raised its record to 2-0 with a 10-1 win over Beekmantown. Bailey Duffy had five goals to lead the victors.

SCOTTIES PLACE SECOND

Ballston Spa went 4-1 in the Ballston Spa Duals and finished second to Minisink Valley, which finished 5-0. Hudson Falls was third with a 3-2 record. Rounding out the teams, in order, were Watervliet/Cohoes (2-3), Warrensburg/Lake George (3-2), Glens Falls (2-3), Red Hook (1-4) and Niskayuna (0-5).

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports