Matsoukas makes 56 saves as Union women’s hockey upsets No. 15 Princeton 4-1

SCHENECTADY — The Union women’s hockey team leaned on its penalty kill and goalie Sophie Matsoukas, and got timely scoring to upset No. 15-ranked Princeton 4-1 at Messa Rink on Saturday.

Matsoukas made 56 saves, and Riley Walsh and Emily King gave the Dutchwomen (3-3-1 ECAC Hockey, 8-6-1 overall) a 2-0 lead that held almost until the end of the second period.

Union spent plenty of time in the penalty box, but the Tigers failed to capitalize on eight power plays.

Walsh snuck one in just before the first period expired, on assists from Celeste Beaudoin and Kaitlyn Ehmann, with 32.5 seconds left in the period for a 1-0 lead.

King made it 2-0 at 6:44 of the second, and Maggie Connors got Princeton back within 2-1 with 1:53 left.

The Dutchwomen nursed that lead until Ashley Adams scored at 13:36 of the third, and Maren Friday, who had the primary assist on Adams’ goal, clinched it with a short-handed, empty-net goal with 3:11 to play.

Matsoukas was peppered with a combined total of 44 shots over the second and third periods, but only let one get past her.

Princeton 0 1 0 — 1

Union 1 1 2 — 4

First period — 1, Union, Walsh (Beaudoin, Ehmann), 19:27.5. Penalties — Friday, U (tripping), 2:03; Hebert, U (hooking), 4:50; Kuehl, P (cross-checking), 13:51; Hebert, U (cross-checking), 14:58; S. Fillier, P (body-checking), 20:00.

Second period — 2, Union, King (Merlo, Adams), 6:44. 3, Princeton, Connors (Wunder, Keopple), 18:07. Penalties — K. Fillier, P (hooking), 8:24; Bourque, U (roughing), 14:51; Kuehl, P (roughing), 14:51; Walsh, U (roughing), 16:01.

Third period — 4, Union, Adams (Friday, Greco), 13:36. 5, Union, Friday (King), 16:49 (sh, en). Penalties — Bourque, U (slashing), 10:48; Beaudoin, U (high-sticking), 13:46; Greco, U (roughing), 16:37.

Shots on goal — Princeton, 12-22-23 — 57. Union, 5-3-7 — 15.

Power play opportunities — Princeton, 0 of 8. Union, 0 of 3.

Goalies — Princeton, Hiland (14 shots-11 saves). Union, Matsoukas (57-56).

A — 221.

Referees — Paaul Maciejewski, Rich Jebo. Linesman — Kevin Spraker, Ariel Gold.

QUINNIPIAC 3, RPI 0

TROY — Close was nearly good enough for RPI, as No. 4-ranked Quinnipiac shut out the Engineers at Houston Field House.

Goalie Amanda Rampado kept RPI (0-6-1 ECACH, 4-13-1 overall) in the game by making 15 saves in a 0-0 first period, but the Bobcats (8-1-0, 16-1-0) scored early in the second and led 2-0 heading into the third.

It remained close until the Bobcats scored an empty-net goal with less than 45 seconds left in the game. Quinnipiac goalie Catie Boudiette stopped all 14 RPI shots, seven of which came in the third period.

Quinnipiac 0 2 1 – 3

RPI 0 0 0 — 0

First period — None. Penalties — Dalby, RPI (interference), 2:16.

Second period — 1, Quinnipiac, Chantler (Maloney, Mobley), 2:17. 2, Quinnipiac, Bac (Urban, Vorster), 14:44. Penalties — Labad, Q (tripping), 3:00

Third period — 3, Mobley (Samoskevich), 19:15.4. Penalties — Mobley, Q (interference), 11:55

Shots on goal — Quinnipiac, 15-13-11 — 39. RPI, 3-4-7 — 14.

Power play opportunities — Quinnipiac, 0 of 1. RPI, 0 of 2.

Goalies — Quinnipiac, Boudiette (14 shots-14 saves). RPI, Rampado (38-36).

A — 283.

Referees — Matt Wild, Zach Dupree. Linesman — Haylee Mellow, Matt Potrzaba.

