Siena women’s basketball holds off Dartmouth 75-67

LOUDONVILLE — The Dartmouth women’s basketball team repeatedly sent Siena’s Elisa Mevius to the free throw line in the final minute of the game on Saturday.

The 5-foot-10 freshman from Grunberg, Germany sent the Big Green back to New Hampshire with a 75-67 non-conference loss at the UHY Center by hitting 10 of 12 from the line, preserving a victory out of what had been just a two-point game with less than three minutes left.

Siena improved to 4-4 overall, and Dartmouth fell to 1-6.

Mevius, who came into the game making 72.2% of her free throws, finished with 17 points.

Her sharp-shooting at the end complemented a strong performance from 3-point range by Guilderland High graduate Valencia Fontenelle-Posson, who was 5-for-7 and scored 16 points.

Ahniysha Jackson also made an important contribution from behind the arc, hitting three of seven 3s and scoring 12 points, including a triple with 2:27 to play that gave Siena a 65-60 lead.

Grace Niekelski made a layup for Dartmouth with 1:19 left to cut the Saints’ lead to 65-62, but Mevius went to work at the line from there. She finished the game having made just three of 10 from the field, but made 83.3% of her free throws.

The Saints took a 57-47 lead 37 seconds into the fourth quarter, but the Big Green went on a 9-0 run to get within 57-56.

Grace Niekelski finished a 3-point play to cut the Siena lead to 62-60 with 2:57 left, but Jackson answered with a 3-pointer.

It was still a three-point game with 1:19 left, but Mevius was steady from the line from there.

