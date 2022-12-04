City launching Schenectady Social Club Monday

SCHENECTADY — The city will formally launch the Schenectady Social Club, a new partnership with Catholic Charities that aims to provide meals and programming to seniors throughout the city on Monday.

The Schenectady Social Club will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Hamilton Hill, Goose Hill and Bellevue neighborhoods, respectively, and will complement existing senior programming that takes place at the Ancient Order of Hibernians in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All city residents 55 and older are eligible to attend. The program will take place each week at the following locations:

Mondays at Hillside Crossing, 736 Albany St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesdays at the Steinmetz Park Community Center, 2114 Lenox Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fridays at the Bellevue Cafe, 2630 Broadway, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Attendance is limited and requires a $5 fee. Those interested in participating must make a reservation by calling 518-382-5007.

Catholic Charities of Schenectady Senior & Caregiver Support Services will operate the program, which includes a meal and programming at a cost of just $5 per participant.

Marlene Hildenbrandt, executive director of the Senior & Caregiver Support Services, said the programs are designed to connect seniors with other community members, which has been shown to have long-term health benefits.

“A sense of community and belonging can make all the difference for someone who lives alone,” she said in a statement. “They see better health outcomes long-term and experience an overall better quality of life.”

Funding for the program was included in the 2023 operating budget, approved by lawmakers in October.

Catholic Charities has been holding a soft opening for the program in recent weeks in preparation for the kickoff event, that will include a brief ceremony hosted by city officials.

“We are proud to partner with Catholic Charities of Schenectady to launch this exciting new program for Schenectady’s seniors,” Mayor Gary McCarthy said in a statement.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: [email protected] or by calling 518-395-3120.

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County