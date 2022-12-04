High schools: Broadalbin-Perth boys’ basketball beats C-R in Randolph’s debut as head coach

The Broadalbin-Perth boys’ basketball team gave Jonathan Randolph a 63-59 victory over Cobleskill-Richmondville in his debut as head coach in a Western Athletic Conference Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off Classic at Fulton-Montgomery Community College on Sunday.

Senior Ryan Savoie Jr. led the Patriots by making nine 3-pointers and scoring 36 points.

Braden Jones scored a game-high 32 points to lift Johnstown to a 55-40 win over Galway in the Western Athletic Conference Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off Classic.

Ryan Hoyt had 10 points for the Sir Bills. Casey Clarke scored 11 points to lead Galway, while Gavin O’Neil added nine points.

Trevor Ruberti scored 26 points and Cameron Abdella scored 21 as Mayfield rolled past Cherry Valley/Springfield 75-26.

Lansingburgh defeated Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 65-49, as Wesley McIntyre scored 26 points for the Lansingburgh.

Archie Zakahria led Bishop Gibbons with nine points.

Tamarac pulled away from Gloversville for a 69-48 victory, as Joey Poulin scored 26 points for the Bengals.

Mariano DiCaterino scored 13 points to lead Gloversville.

