Letters to the Editor Sunday, Dec. 4

Neil Golub can go on and on about the New Schenectady, touting the wonderful improvements in the Electric City.

City officials can pat themselves on the back about the great businesses that have sprung up.

Yes, Schenectady is doing well, but there is one glaring, major problem — the lack of parking. Not the lack of spaces; there are hundreds of them available. But all for a price.

Until very recently, one could park for an hour free (down from two) in the many lots sprinkled around the city. And if you wanted to park closer to a business, you could pump a few quarters into the many meters found on the street.

But now? One has to download the parking app, hunt for a sign indicating what zone you’re in, and hope you can navigate a non-user-friendly system.

But wait — don’t bother trying to use it — it never works! And if you don’t have the app, you can always stand on the street searching for a green station and then trudge over to it and hope you can figure out how it works.

This situation is totally unacceptable. It is not fair to the business owners who have contributed mightily towards the resurgence Mr. Golub brags about. And it is not fair to the customers who want to experience the many new shopping and dining opportunities in Schenectady. Until this untenable situation is addressed, I would suggest toning down the self-congratulatory talk.

Christine Witkowski

Scotia

Take steps to deter holiday porch pirates



Porch pirate season is upon us again. Not that stealing packages off of porches is only happening around the holidays, but it seems to increase.

I found a package addressed to a neighbor around the corner from his house, it had been opened and dropped.

Obviously, they had not found anything they wanted in the box.

So if you’re friendly with your neighbors, it might be a good idea to have them keep an eye out for any deliveries and keep it safe until you get home.

If you have a PO box and a company won’t ship to PO boxes, the local post office has an address you can use and still pick it up there.

And some companies will also pack in plain boxes, without identifying markings, like Amazon. So watch out for each other and enjoy the holidays.

Jeannette Kenneally

Schenectady

