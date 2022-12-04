Looking Ahead: Proctors welcomes patrons to Baltimore, Duanesburg votes on capital project

With a new week underway, here are several events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

“HAIRSPRAY” HEADS TO PROCTORS

The Broadway musical “Hairspray” makes its way to Schenectady on Tuesday, with a six-day run at Proctors.

Saugerties native Niki Metcalf is front and center in the show, playing Tracy Turnblad, a young teenage girl growing up in Baltimore in 1962, whose dream is to dance on “The Corny Collins Show,” a local television program aimed at teenagers. Once she does that, she then aspires to bring social change to the show, in particular, integration. “Hairspray” runs from Tuesday to Sunday. Tickets are $26.50-$90.50. For more information, visit proctors.org.

— Indiana Nash

HISTORIC THEATER HOSTS CLASSIC HOLIDAY FILMS

The weekly Love the Glove Film series will turn festive when the timeless holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” is shown at the Glove Theatre in Gloversville at 7 p.m. on Wednesday presented with free admission courtesy of Kathleen and Rico Perrot and Sunday and John Blackmon.

The 1946 film directed by Frank Capra and starring James Stewart and Donna Reed is suitable for all ages. The story follows dreamer turned businessman George Bailey as he faces a desperate situation on Christmas Eve that could ruin him and his beloved hometown. Only an angel sent from heaven can show him how wonderful life really is.

— Ashley Onyon

DUANESBURG SCHOOLS HOLDING CAPITAL PROJECT VOTE

The Duanesburg Central School District on Thursday will hold a referendum to decide the future of a $28 million capital project that includes new roofs on both school buildings, renovations to cafeteria and classroom spaces, and an extension to the district’s transportation facility. The project, which district leaders have said will not impact taxes, will be paid for using $6 million in reserve funds and $22 million in borrowing that would need to be approved by voters. Thursday’s vote will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. at the high school library, 163 School Drive, Delanson.

— Chad Arnold

TENTH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT IN ROTTERDAM

The 10th annual Community Christmas Concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Messiah Lutheran Church Worship Center in Rotterdam. Musician Douglas Chilton is flying back from Nevada specifically for the 10th annual concert. A free will offering will be collected with proceeds going to the Schenectady Street Soldiers. A reception with holiday treats will be held following the concert. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/MessiahLC.

— Ted Remsnyder

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News, Schenectady County