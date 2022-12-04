Mohonasen’s Jones rolls perfect game to start bowling season

SCHENECTADY — Mohonasen senior Madyson Jones may have rewritten the definition for how to start a season.

In her first game of the girls’ bowling team’s first match on Tuesday, Jones rolled a perfect score of 300 at Sportsman’s Bowl. It was her second career 300, but it led to her first time rolling a 700 series, as she finished with a 732.

“It was right off the bat, first match, first game. She took over,” Mohonasen coach Meg Fountain said.

Even when she got her first 300, her previous high sanctioned series was a 695.

“I was a bit nervous,” Jones said of the 300 game, “but honestly, I wasn’t as nervous for this one as the first one. I actually went back and took a drink and threw my last shot. Like, I just calmed myself down.”

“As soon as she threw the second shot [in the 10th frame], she walked back, and I said, ‘just breathe,’ and she said, ‘I need a drink.’ She went, she got her drink, she collected herself, went back and threw a good shot,” said Fountain, who videoed the final shot and Jones’ reaction.

Fountain sent the video to athletic director Matt Ronca, so that led to Jones becoming a surprised celebrity Wednesday.

“It kind of lasted all throughout [Wednesday and Thursday],” Jones said. “I walked in school [Wednesday] and there was a huge celebration, and all the teachers were yelling. I was just surprised, I wasn’t expecting it.”

Jones followed her first match with a high game of 267 and a 707 series in a win over Schalmont on Thursday, as Mohonasen improved to 2-0. Mohonasen is the defending Section II champion, and placed fifth in the state tournament last season. Even before that, Mohonasen has name recognition when it comes to Section II.

“I started in seventh grade, and I think we went to states my eighth-grade year, and that was a big experience,” Jones said. “We went to states last year, which was also a big experience. I feel like a lot of teams are scared of us, and that’s one thing I don’t like, but I like having the name [recognition].

Jones said the team’s goal is obviously to repeat as Section II champion. Individually, she is deciding on which college to attend, but she would like to bowl in college.

“We’re all very competitive, but we’re a really good team together,” Jones said. “I would say our team works well enough and that we can get there again.”

