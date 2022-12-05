High Schools: ND-BG girls’ basketball downs Argyle/Fort Edward in non-league game

Mia Wylie scored 13 points, and Angelina Dietz scored 12 as the Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons girls’ basketball team defeated Argyle/Fort Edward 42-17 in a non-league game on Monday.

The Golden Knights took control by outsourcing A/FE 14-5 in the second quarter for a 23-8 halftime lead.

Cloey Dopp scored 23 points as Mayfield rolled to a 72-8 non-league victory over Johnstown.

Jaidyn Chest scored 18 points for the Panthers, and Abigail Chest had 10.

Northville topped Lake George 61-36, as Ciara Thompson scored 17 points for the Falcons, and Keira Mackey and Hailey Monroe each scored 16.

Camille Calderone scored 17 points to lead the Broadalbin-Perth girls’ basketball team to a 62-19 victory over Watervliet.

AJ Wright and Dayne Coates each scored 18 points to lead Berne-Knox-Westerlo to a 70-36 victory over Middleburgh in non-league boys’ basketball.

Wright scored eight of his points in the second quarter, when the Bulldogs outscored the Knights 28-12 to take a 41-16 halftime lead.

Eric Pickering scored 10 points for Middleburgh.

