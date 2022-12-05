Images: Glenville bridge struck again Monday; Peeled open truck carried toilet paper (3 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
The scene Monday evening
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
The scene Monday evening
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

GLENVILLE – The Glenridge Road railroad bridge was struck again late Monday afternoon, this time by a truck carrying toilet paper.

The force of the impact with the 10-foot, 11-inch bridge peeled off the trailer’s roof and left boxes of toilet paper strewn across the road.

The bridge has been the subject of many strikes in recent years, and efforts to curb them.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

Everything Scotia-Glenville

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Everything Scotia-Glenville

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement