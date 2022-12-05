Johnstown, Gloversville residents charged in drug, weapons bust in Mayfield, Johnstown

FULTON COUNTY ⁠— Two Fulton County residents have been arrested on an array of weapons- and narcotics-related charges after searches Friday, state police said in a press release.

Authorities seized weapons, drugs and related materials in Mayfield and Johnstown, they said.

The searches led to the arrests of Gary Warner II, 37, of Gloversville, and Ashley Frasier, 36, of Johnstown. They were the result of an ongoing investigation, police said.

State police were assisted by Gloversville and St. Johnsville police, as well as the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department helped execute search warrants to keep officers safe, according to the county agency.

As a result of the Mayfield search, Warner was charged with two counts of weapons possession and one count of criminal drug paraphernalia usage. In Johnstown, Frasier was charged with three drug-related offenses, illegal firearms possession and improperly storing firearms, police said.

At homes located on State Highway 349 in Mayfield and State Highway 29A in Johnstown, items found included 11 long guns, ammunition, a handgun, a bulletproof vest and felony weight narcotics, police said in a release.

Warner was arraigned in Mayfield Town Court and sent to the Fulton County Correctional Facility. His bail was set at $20,000 in cash or a $50,000 bond.

Frasier was arraigned at the Perth Town Court and immediately released.

State police have not responded to a request for further comment.

A release Monday did not describe the involvement of St. Johnsville police in the case.

The case follows three other weapons and drug arrests in Fulton County from Nov. 23 to 27, Fulton County News reported. In one case, Gloversville resident Aaron Henderson, 24, faces a total of six charges.

There’s been an uptick in weapons offenses within the last three years, according to Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino. He said that much of the arrests have occurred as the result of non-resident drug traffickers from downstate New York trying to make a greater profit in a low-supply, high-demand region.

“They come up, sell drugs, bring guns,” said Giardino. “If there’s drugs, there’s often a gun connection.”

Giardino, a vocal critic of New York’s twice-retooled bail reform laws, also blamed pretrial detention reform for having “emboldened” drug offenders toward recidivism.

