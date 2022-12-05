Letters to the Editor Monday, Dec. 5

Wealthiest must do more for the poor



What can you buy for $5.50? A cup of coffee at Starbucks?

What about a gallon of home heating oil?

How about trying to survive on it for a day? That’s what 43% of the world’s population was trying to do in 2018, according to the World Bank’s biennial Poverty and Shared Prosperity Report.

That’s in the upper-middle-income countries.

In the lower-income-countries, the impoverished were trying to survive on only $3.20 a day.

Even that was higher than the mere $1.90/day for those in extreme poverty, which was 10% of the world’s population in 2015!

In America, nearly 12% live in poverty, including 11 million children, one in seven!

This at a time when Oxfam reports that a mere 10 individuals now have more wealth than 40% of all humanity, an obscene inequality.

For instance, between April 2020 and April 2021, Elon Musk made nearly $140 billion, or 1.86 million times the average American’s $75,000 annual income.

And Amazon’s Jeff Bezos?

According to The Guardian’s Arwa Mahdawi, if you earned $5,000 a day since Columbus “discovered” America, you’d still have less money than him because, by one calculation, he was earning $3,715 every second!

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg was making $28,538 a minute!

A few billionaires have hearts.

Bill Gates has contributed more than $79 billion to world charities, and Warren Buffet $45.5 billion. Both intend to give away all their wealth.

It doesn’t seem to be catching on, though.

Linda C. Lewis

Glenville

We must do better job electing leaders



I’m very disappointed in the current way we elect our representatives. We pour money into political campaigns and that money is used on negative advertising to criticize opposing candidates.

We learn very little about the candidates themselves or the issues they are passionate about.

We need to do better.

On a happier note, I’m pleased with our voting system.

For the second year in a row, I served as a poll worker. I was impressed with my colleagues; they took their role very seriously.

Through these experiences I have great confidence in the integrity of the voting process.

My hope is that Americans will have more optimism about elections moving forward.

We are so fortunate to live in the United States. When we fill out our ballot, we are free to use whatever criteria we want to choose candidates. We can consider character, background, experience, stands on issues or political party.

I encourage people to take their vote seriously. It’s your vote and your choice. Don’t let other people tell you how to vote. Do your own research and make up your own mind.

I have confidence that thoughtful Americans will make wise decisions moving forward.

Raymond LeBel

Charlton

Grateful to women for help with cane



Last week after shopping at Market 32, I pulled into my driveway when I realized I had left my walking cane with the shopping cart. I raced back to find it was gone.

I checked with customer service, who initially told me no cane had been turned in.

Two women standing in the cashier’s line overheard my inquiry and said they turned in a cane.

The customer service worker checked and found my cane.

I am so grateful for these two women speaking up. Had they not, I’d have left empty handed and would have been hobbling around for days. These two women are the embodiment of the holiday spirit, helping those in need. Thank you and God bless you!

William Aiken

Schenectady

