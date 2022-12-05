Major Bowling: Palmer smashes 269-796, O’Toole records 279-750

Jason Palmer recorded a 269-796, and Mike O’Toole slammed a 279-750 to pace the Capital District All Star League Thursday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Jason Impellizzeri drilled a 279-733, Dan Carson fired a 255-733 and Curt Benedetto Jr. belted a 280-732.

Other leaders included Kenny Livengood (262-724), John Leone (246-716), Andrew Reinitz (280-715), Kim Swiatocha (269-714), Mike Guidarelli (258-712) and Joe Daurizio (275-702).

CAPITAL DISTRICT ALL STAR LEAGUE

Standings

(Wins-Losses-Points)

Camelot Print & Copy 27-9-209, Precision Floors 21.5-14.5-172.5, CPS of Albany 22-14-169, Team Goodwin 20-16-163.5, Team Williams 20.5-15.5-155.5, KKV Recovery 20.5-15.5-154, Café One Eleven 20-16-154, 518 Waffles 19.5-16.5-141, Benedetto Inc. 18-18-138.5, Integrity 1st Realty 18-18-134.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 15-21-132.5, St. Johns Stone & Masonry 16-20-131.5, Bassotti Inc. 12-24-118.5, R&M Homes 14-22-115.5, Boulevard Bowl 13-23-110, Team Smith 11-25-104.5.

Match summaries

Precision Floors (8)

Christian Caputo 236-204-202 – 642, Chris Nachtrieb 223-204-204 – 631, Tony Palumbo 171-227-228 – 626. Totals: 630-635-634 – 1,899.

Team Goodwin (16)

Chamar Goodwin 214-214-234 – 662, Ursula Pasquerella 213-243-146 – 602, Chris Fawcett 223-245-226 – 694. Totals: 650-702-606 – 1,958.

KKV Recovery (11)

Andrew Marotta 289-176-190 – 655, Patricia Kelly 222-191-236 – 649, Kenny Livengood 240-222-262 – 726. Totals: 751-589-688 – 2,028.

Café One Eleven (13)

Joe DiBiase 243-246-208 – 697, Sharon Carson 169-258-233 – 660, John Leone 245-247-224 – 716. Totals: 657-751-665 – 2,073.

Team Williams (19)

Jodi Musto 206-225-204 – 635, Dan Carson 241-255-237 – 733, Ron Williams 225-226-244 – 695 .Totals: 672-706-685 – 2,063.

518 Waffles (5)

Gabe Criscuolo 202-176-201 – 579, Bob Tedesco Jr. 257-191-223 – 671, Dan Knutti 236-188-192 – 616. Totals: 695-555-616 – 1,866.

Integrity 1st Realty (11)

Matt Roberts 279-173-247 – 699, Connor Stoliker 182-162-182 – 526, Mike O’Toole 279-225-246 – 750. Totals: 740-560-675 – 1,975.

Sportsman’s Bowl (13)

Mike Guidarelli 258-237-217 — 712, Bill Carl 216-225-257 – 688, Jason Deitz 208-227-194 – 629. Totals: 682-679-668 – 2,029.

Benedetto Inc. (21.5)

Jennfer Emerick 208-212-259 – 679, Andrew Reinitz 220-247-248 – 715, Curt Benedetto Jr. 215-237-280 – 732. Totals: 643-696-787 – 2,126.

Bassotti Inc. (2.5)

Jim Bassotti 152-212-232 – 596, Chuck Sheifer 213-179-192 – 584, Jason Impellizzeri 208-279-246 – 733. Totals: 573-670-670 – 1,913.

St. Johns Stone & Masonry (17)

Gino Correra 224-173-279 – 676, John Starr 174-204-233 – 611, Joe Daurizio Sr. 234-275-193 – 702. Totals: 632-652-705 – 1,989.

R&M Homes (7)

Mike Smith 172-255-216 – 643, Curt Benedetto Sr. 186-146-224 – 556, Kim Swiatocha 203-269-242 – 714. Totals: 561-670-682 – 1,913.

Boulevard Bowl (14)

Bill Dunn 215-147-215 – 577, Cliff Ruth 1979-198-185 – 580, Jason Palmer 269-268-259 – 796. Totals: 681-613-659 – 1,953.

Team Smith (10)

Robin Fredenburgh 269-234-181 – 684, Amy Smith 201-205-199 – 605, Nick Peckowitz 204-232-195 – 631. Totals: 674-671-575 – 1,920.

Camelot Print & Copy (22)

Aiden Deitz 199-234-238 – 671, Sean Coons 268-205-175 – 648, B.J. Rucinski 245-257-187 – 689. Totals: 712-696-600 – 2,008.

CPS of Albany (2)

Pete Konrad 227-218-185 – 630, Melissa Bogholtz 219-192-164 – 575, Mike Voss 181-258-186 – 625. Totals: 627-668-535 – 1,830.

