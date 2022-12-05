Man seriously hurt in weekend Rotterdam hit-and-run, police say; Help sought to ID driver

ROTTERDAM – A Rotterdam man was seriously hurt in a weekend hit-and-run and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver.

Hurt was Joseph Galea, 27, of Rotterdam. Galea was taken to Albany Medical Center with injuries described as serious, police said. He remained hospitalized Monday.

Galea was found injured at about 7 a.m. Sunday on Duanesburg Road, near Becker Drive. Officers responded there for a report of an injured man down on the side of the road, police said.

Galea had serious injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said.

Police believe he was struck some time between 10 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police asked that anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved to contact police at 518-355-7397 ext. 2119 or 2104.

