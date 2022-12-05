Saints-Bucs total, Tom Brady yardage prop to go under? Best bets for Dec. 5

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Dec. 5:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, Saints at Buccaneers under 41 points

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The Buccaneers had no answers for the Saints while playing at Raymond James Stadium last season, as the contest ended up a 9-0 defensive struggle that left Tom Brady throwing tablets.

Both the Saints and Bucs have had their share of struggles on offense this season and know how to slow each other down, which is why we like the under instead of trying to pick a side with the spread.

The chances of this being a low-scoring game seem pretty high considering the Saints defense has the blueprint on Brady combined with Saints quarterback Andy Dalton’s primetime struggles.

NFL PLAYER PROP

The play: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady under 269.5 passing yards

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: BetMGM

Our take: We’re doubling down on Tom Brady having a rough evening, as he’s thrown for over 250 yards against the Saints just once in his past five regular season matchups against them with the Bucs.

Brady’s seen a significant statistical drop-off this season with the Bucs offense no longer among the NFL’s elite, as he’s only had three games with multiple touchdowns passes and has had to deal with a less than stellar offensive line.

Bucs left tackle Tristian Wirfs went down last week and will be out tonight, so Cameron Jordan and the Saints pass rush should make life hell for Brady once again.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL teaser, Browns -2 over Texans and Titans +10.5 over Eagles (LOST $36)

Titans running back Derrick Henry to rush for more than 85.5 yards (LOST $12)

Sunday’s profit/loss: -$48 (0-2)

Total for the week: +$153.90 (10-4)

Total for December: +$12 (4-4)

Total for 2022: +$384.40 (318-334)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

