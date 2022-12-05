Schenectady man charged with first-degree rape

SCHENECTADY – A Schenectady man has been arrested on a count of first-degree rape recently, authorities said.

Joel U. Hart, 38, of Schenectady, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with first-degree rape and misdemeanor obstructing governmental administration.

Hart is accused of raping a physically helpless victim Nov. 20 in Schenectady, according to police allegations filed in court.

Hart is then accused of refusing to let officers into his residence when they had a search warrant Nov. 22, according to the allegations.

Hart remained held at the Schenectady County Jail Monday without bail.

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County