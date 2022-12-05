Schenectady Yacht Club dock master charged with insurance fraud, troopers say

REXFORD – The dock master at the Schenectady Yacht Club in Rexford has been charged with insurance fraud, accused of forging multiple invoices and submitting them for insurance reimbursement, New York State Police said Monday.

Derek J. Sutherland, 49, of Broadalbin, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree falsifying business records and third-degree insurance fraud, felonies, police said.

The investigation began Oct. 27 when troopers received a complaint from a representative of the yacht club, police said.

The investigation determined Sutherland forged multiple invoices bearing the business’ letterhead that falsely documented hours worked that he had not worked, police said. Sutherland then submitted the invoices to an insurance company requesting direct reimbursement, police said..

Sutherland was processed and released to appear in court later.

