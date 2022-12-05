Siena women’s basketball grinds out 54-50 win over Binghamton

LOUDONVILLE — Anajah Brown scored a single-game career-high 17 points, and the Siena women’s basketball team pulled out a tight non-conference victory over Binghamton 54-50 at UHY Center on Monday night.

Brown’s final points came on two free throws that gave Siena (5-4) a 52-48 lead with 1:51 to play.

Binghamton’s leading scorer, Denai Bowman, went to the free throw line with 7.9 seconds left and trailing 52-50, and after missing the first, she made the second, but it was disallowed for a lane violation.

The Bearcats still had a chance, after Elisha Mevius missed two free throws for Siena, but after a timeout with 2.4 seconds left, Binghamton’s high-arcing lob on a sideline inbounds to Bowman was swatted away by Siena.

Mevius, who had been named MAAC Rookie of the Week earlier in the day, was fouled, and didn’t miss this time, hitting two free throws with five-tenths of a second left to clinch the win.

Brown tied her career high for points at 15 on a tough lefty bank shot inside that tied the game at 48-48.

Mevius finished with 14 points. Bowman scored 16 for Binghamton.

Siena needed to come back from a 44-37 deficit early in the fourth quarter to get the victory.

The Saints had a six-point lead in the third quarter, but went scoreless for the final six minutes of the period.

Siena led by eight with 2:54 left in the first quarter, 16-8, but Binghamton got within 18-15 at the quarter break, and there were four lead changes and three ties in the second quarter.

The Saints were 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half, but made nine of 11 free throws.

In a display of balanced offense, Brown led the team with seven points, and six other Saints had four points.

Mevius was announced as the MAAC Rookie of the Week for the second week in a row and third time overall.

She scored 17 points in the Saints’ 75-67 win over Dartmouth on Saturday, marking her third double-digit scoring output of the year. She went 10-12 from the free throw line and scored the final ten points of the game, all within the last minute of regulation. Mevius also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 26 minutes.

Mevius previously took Rookie of the Week honors on Nov. 14 and Nov. 28, while classmate Teresa Seppala was honored with the award on Nov. 21.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports, Sports