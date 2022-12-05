Weekend Images: Mohonasen girls’ basketball tops Amsterdam (7 photos)

By Stan Hudy |
Amsterdam's Annie Fedullo (3) gets a piece of the ball along with Mohonasen's Isabella Petrocci as she drove underneath the basket Saturday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
Amsterdam's Annie Fedullo (3) gets a piece of the ball along with Mohonasen's Isabella Petrocci as she drove underneath the basket Saturday
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

AMSTERDAM – Mohonasen girls’ basketball topped Amsterdam Saturday, 53-38.

Photos from our Stan Hudy

More: Mohonasen girls’ basketball relishes its first win of the season

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Mohonasen girls’ basketball relishes its first win of the season

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Mohonasen girls’ basketball relishes its first win of the season

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Sports, Sports

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement