Weekend Images: Niskayuna Santa Holiday Drive-By Saturday (4 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
The Santa Holiday Drive-by sponsored by Niskayuna Fire District 1 and Niskayuna police makes it's way along Van Antwerp Road Saturday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
NISKAYUNA – The Santa Holiday Drive-by sponsored by Niskayuna Fire District 1 and Niskayuna police took place Saturday.

Photos from the event from our Peter R. Barber

