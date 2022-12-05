Weekend Images: Niskayuna Santa Holiday Drive-By Saturday (4 photos)

NISKAYUNA – The Santa Holiday Drive-by sponsored by Niskayuna Fire District 1 and Niskayuna police took place Saturday.
Photos from the event from our Peter R. Barber
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna