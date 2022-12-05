Weekend Images: Schalmont tops Lansingburgh (6 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
Schalmont's Gianna Cirilla handles the ball next to Lansingburgh's Taylor Johnson
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
Schalmont's Gianna Cirilla handles the ball next to Lansingburgh's Taylor Johnson
LANSINGBURGH – Schalmont topped Lansingburgh in the season-opener Friday night, 74-21.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber

More: Schalmont girls’ basketball cruises in season opener

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

