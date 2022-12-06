Family of missing Schenectady girl raising funds to hire private detective

SCHENECTADY — The mother of a missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl is seeking the public’s help in order to hire a private investigator to search for her daughter.

Schenectady High School student Samantha Humphrey was last seen on Nov. 25 at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood.

Jaclyn Humphrey began a GoFundMe page on Dec. 1 to solicit funds from the community to hire a private investigator and attorney as the search for her daughter continues.

In her post on the crowdsourcing site, Humphrey said the missing girl’s family has been dissatisfied with the pace of the police search for the ninth-grader.

“Needless to say the entire family is distraught and not working right now,” Humphrey wrote. “We would like to hire a private investigator and an attorney as we feel the current search protocol with the police is moving too slowly on this time sensitive matter.”

The family is attempting to raise $5,000, with $1,297 raised through the first five days of the effort.

“Please share or continue donating to help us raise money to hire outside resources that will help us to find our beloved Samantha and bring her home safe, and to also help support us at home while we process this grief and the trauma it is causing us,” Humphrey wrote.

Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, said on Tuesday that police continue to scour the Mohawk River in search of Humphrey. Units from the New York State Police Underwater Recovery team have also used airboats several times to complement the standard aquatic vehicles the crew uses.

In her GoFundMe post, Jaclyn Humphrey notes that her daughter snuck out of the family home on the night of Nov. 25 in order to meet her unidentified ex-boyfriend, who Humphrey claims was the last person to see her daughter.

A black and pink jacket belonging to Samantha Humphrey was subsequently discovered in the Mohawk River with apparent blood stains on the collar.

In addition to a dive team, Schenectady police have enlisted the help of a State Police Aviation Unit and a state K-9 unit as officials search for the missing teenager.

Anyone with information about the girl’s disappearance is urged to call the police at 518-630-0911.

