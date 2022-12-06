Hamilton’s March Proctors return in Schenectady – Public ticket sales date announced

SCHENECTADY – The massive hit musical Hamilton is set to return to Proctors in March and Proctors has announced when tickets will go on sale to the public.

The sales opening date is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 13, with Hamilton set for a March 14 to March 26 run at Proctors.

They’re set to go on sale through the Proctors box office in person, by phone at 518-346-6204 or online at proctors.org.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Ticket sales will have a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account. Prices are from $49 to 159 with premiums from $169.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on that will be announced closer to the show’s run.

Hamilton was previously at Proctors in August 2019.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County