High Schools: Verdile, Miller spark Ballston Spa boys’ basketball past Averill Park

Nicholas Verdile finished with 21 points, and Michael Miller scored 13 in the third quarter alone as Ballston Spa pulled away from Averill park for a 63-30 victory in Suburban Council boys’ basketball on Tuesday.

The Scotties led by 11 at halftime, 28-17, then broke it open by outsourcing Averill Park 27-10 in the third, when Miller scored all of his points for the game.

Shenendehowa outscored Niskayuna 16-10 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 52-48 victory in Suburban Council boys’ basketball.

Ethan Rudd scored five of his 14 points in the fourth quarter for the Plainsmen. Anthony Kaloudis finished with 13 points for Shen.

Sam Booth led Niskayuna with 24 points, and Daniel Smalls scored 11.

Bethlehem topped Guilderland 63-26, as Logan Yohe led the Eagles with 14 points.

Ben Kline scored 13 points in the first quarter and finished with 30 as Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake defeated Albany 58-46. Jackson Frame made five 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Spartans, and Xavier Pohler led the Falcons with 20 points.

Christian Brothers Academy pulled away from Columbia for a 49-38 victory, outsourcing the Blue Devils 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

JJ Osinski led the Brothers with 15 points, and Aiden Wine scored 14.

Ian Fisher-Layton scored 13 points for Columbia.

LaSalle defeated Cobleskill-Richmondville 70-50, as Adam Meyes scored 18 points and TraDell Faison scored 17 for the Cadets.

In a non-league game, Shaker almost hit the century mark with a 96-39 victory over Broadalbin-Perth, as Sean Hurley scored 20 points for the Blue Bison.

Landon Russom scored 17 points for the Patriots, and Samuel Hotaling scored 12.

Ichabod Crane jumped out to a 24-10 lead in the first quarter and went on to beat Mohonasen 72-42

Alex Schmidt led the Riders with 20 points, and Jacob Paolino scored 15 for Mohonasen.

Wesley McIntyre scored 27 points, including 15 in the first half, to lead Lansingburgh to a 68-54 victory over Cohoes.

In the Wasaren League, Mechanicville topped Cambridge 54-41, as Colin Richardson and Brayden Bergeron-Waite each scored 12 points for Mechanicville.

BLUE STREAKS TOP PATRIOTS

In Suburban Council girls’ basketball, Saratoga Springs topped Schenectady 71-37, as Natasha Chudy led the Blue Streaks with 20 points and Carly Wise scored 16. Xavianna McDaniel scored 13 points for the Patriots.

Anna Walston scored 14 points as Bethlehem defeated Guilderland 65-36. Ellie Cerf scored 13 points for the Eagles.

Vivian Timmons led Guilderland with 11 points.

Taylor Holohan scored 26 points to lead Averill Park to a 66-37 victory over Ballston Spa. Olivia Verdile and Natalia Guthrie each scored 10 points for the Scotties.

Jayla Tylor had 17 points and six steals as Colonie topped Troy 67-16.

Nevaeh House scored 17 points as Albany defeated Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 70-50.

Grace O’Connor led the Spartans with 19 points.

In the Colonial Council, Sophia Bologna scored 26 points as Holy Names rolled past Cobleskill-Richmondville 60-36. Kiley Ellis scored 10 points for Cobleskill-Richmondville.

Carolina Williams scored 32 points as Ichabod Crane defeated Mohonasen 57-39. Ava Quenneville led Mohonasen with 13 points.

Bella Vincent and Alex Leonard scored 20 and 19 points, respectively, to lead Albany Academy past Voorheesville 69.45. Mia Carmody scored 12 points for the Blackbirds.

Cohoes got past Lansingburgh 48-42, as Carli O’Hara scored 13 points for the Tigers.

