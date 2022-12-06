Matsoukas was ‘a brick wall’ in goal for Union women’s hockey on Saturday

There’s a point at the conclusion of “The Matrix” when Keanu Reeves, as Neo, has taken a gazillion bullets from the Agents and finally decides that … “No.”

No more.

He holds up his hand and simply wills the bullets to stop.

Sophie Matsoukas did that to the No. 15/14 Princeton women’s hockey team on Saturday night.

With a Union College victory desperately hanging in the balance, the Tigers had a 2-on-0 break — two forwards skating in on a seemingly helpless goalie with no defenders back — not once but twice late in a game in which Matsoukas faced so many shots it was a chore to keep up with the count.

The Dutchwomen’s sophomore goalie said no, twice.

And that preserved the first victory over a top-20 ranked opponent in program history, as Union held on for a 4-1 win that was 2-1 until late in the third period and was finally clinched with an empty-net goal.

Oh, and Princeton outshot Union, 57-15.

The Dutchwomen (3-3-1 ECAC Hockey, 8-6-1 overall) have a lot to like about their team right now heading into ECACH games at Brown on Friday and at Yale on Saturday, not the least of which is the stellar play of their goalie, who set a single-game personal record with 56 saves against Princeton.

Union would prefer that she shouldn’t have to have a stat line like that, but if it means a signature win against a quality opponent, the Dutchwomen are OK with that.

“We made quite a few mistakes on Saturday that she cleaned up the mess for us every single time,” head coach Josh Sciba said on Tuesday. “That’s huge. It gives our group a lot of confidence, and fortunately we were able to give her some run support on Saturday to help boost the result.”

“She’s been our brick wall lately, which is awesome,” senior forward Emily King said. “All congrats to her. But also, at the end of the day, we don’t want to have her make 56 saves in a game.”

“It was crazy,” Matsoukas said. “I don’t know. They just kept coming, and I had so much confidence and just knew the puck wasn’t going in. I felt good that our team was scoring and that they had my back in that aspect and burying the puck. We were up, so the mental aspect was they weren’t scoring on me. I wasn’t going to let them.”

After appearing in 15 games, with 13 starts, as a first-year in 2021-22, Matsoukas has played almost every minute of all 15 games this season.

She ranks third in ECACH in saves per game, boosted by not only the 56 against Princeton but the 42 she had in a 5-0 loss to No. 4 Quinnipiac the night before.

She welcomes the work, as long as it leads to wins, and needed to bear down against Princeton after the Dutchwomen went ahead 2-0 on a goal by King at 6:44 of the second period, but gave one up late in the second.

Of the Tigers’ 57 shots, 45 came in the second and third periods as Princeton threw everything they had at Matsoukas. She was ready for it.

“Getting 15 shots a game or one shot a period is always the hardest thing,” Matsoukas said. “So staying in the game, in movement, staying dialed in, that helps the confidence, it helps everything.”

“I actually saw it in warmups,” King said. “Sometimes in warmups, I’ll get one or two in the net on my 2-on-1’s, but she stopped every one. I didn’t score once. I was like, ‘Oh. Sophie’s dialed today.’

“I think she saw all kinds of shots. All weekend,” Sciba said. “I think her first shot on Friday was a breakaway. She was stopping 2-on-ohs. Point-blank saves. I think she made a ton of saves in special teams situations. We went 10-for-10 on PK [penalty kill], but she was a big part of that, making stops at crucial times. Just making saves whenever we needed it.”

That was particularly important in the closing minutes of the game, when Princeton managed to get the 2-on-0 breaks that could’ve turned the tide. A solo breakaway is dangerous enough, but when the puck carrier has a passing option, the goalie is even more vulnerable.

Instead, Matsoukas anticipated what the Tigers would try to do to finish those plays and kept the puck out of the net.

“I like to pre-scout the other team myself, so I know the night before [against RPI] they had a lot of 2-on-1’s and were always passing across,” Matsoukas said. “So knowing that that might be there and that they might pass across at the last second to try and get an open net on the side, be aware of that, know that that might come … that helped me for that next step for when that did happen.

“We were getting tired on the ice and they just kept coming on. You could tell they really wanted to score, really need to score, and that was when I was like, ‘No, I need to save these, I need to get these,’ because that’s a momentum boost for them and we’re tired on the ice and we need a break. And me making those saves also gives a momentum boost for the team, and they know that I’m there, for them, to save the puck.”

“What we appreciate about Soph is, No. 1, she’s athletic,” Sciba said. “She’s going to make those lateral saves for us and make some of those moments look a lot more routine than probably what they are. But what we’ve always appreciated about Soph is she’s always under control. She’s always calm, she’s always poised in terms of what she’s doing.”

It helps that Matsoukas has clearly solidified her spot as the starting goalie.

Her work last weekend will only reinforce that.

“When Soph came in this year, just as a person, you could feel a different level of confidence, how she was speaking, how she handled herself, and I think that’s translated to the ice,” Sciba said. “She’s been able to do her own thing a little bit more this year, focus on who she is and what she needs to do to prepare.”

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College