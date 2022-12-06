NFL Week 14 early betting lines: Vikings a dog in Detroit? Bucs’ streak of being fave to end

By Jim Derry |
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Dalvin Cook (4) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
PHOTOGRAPHER: Adam Shinder
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Dalvin Cook (4) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
As the playoff scenarios come into full view, it’s a strange December weekend in which only a few likely postseason teams are playing against one another. Hence, there are quite a few lopsided spreads in NFL Week 14.

There are also some very interesting lines, including a divisional matchup where the leader – BY FIVE GAMES – is an underdog on the road at a perennial loser. There also is something that happens on average just once or twice per year, as there is a 17-point favorite on the docket.

In another game, Tampa Bay’s streak of 32 straight regular-season games as a favorite almost surely will come to an end, as they are 3½-point dogs in Santa Clara, Calif., to face the Jimmy G-less San Francisco 49ers.

Let’s get right into the Week 14 odds, as we present the entire schedule, along with early spreads and totals from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Tuesday afternoon).

Week 14 byes: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas (-6, ML -250, o/u 44.5) at LA Rams (+205), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Houston (+17, ML +1050, o/u 45) at Dallas (-2000), 1 p.m.

Philadelphia (-7, ML -320, o/u 45.5) at NY Giants (+250), 1 p.m.

Jacksonville (+3.5, ML +162, o/u 41.5) at Tennessee (-195), 1 p.m.

Cleveland (+6, ML +215, o/u 47) at Cincinnati (-267), 1 p.m.

NY Jets (+9.5, ML +345, o/u 44) at Buffalo (-455), 1 p.m.

Minnesota (+2.5, ML +115, o/u 53.5) at Detroit (-135), 1 p.m.

Baltimore (+2.5, ML +122, o/u 37) at Pittsburgh (-145), 1 p.m.

Kansas City (-9, ML -440, o/u 43) at Denver (+335), 4:05 p.m.

Carolina (+3.5, ML +162, o/u 43.5) at Seattle (-195), 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 37.5) at San Francisco (-190), 4:25 p.m.

Miami (-3, ML -170, o/u 51.5) at LA Chargers (+143), 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12

New England (-1, ML -120, o/u 44) at Arizona (+100), 8:15 p.m.

