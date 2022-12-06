Nuggets to cover, plus a Jokic-Doncic prop parlay: Best bets for Dec. 6

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a free bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Dec. 6:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Nuggets (-5) over Mavericks

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 10 p.m. (TNT)

Our take: The Denver Nuggets went through a rough patch when superstar Nikola Jokic was out while in COVID protocols, but he’s since returned and seen the Nuggets go back to being one of the Western Conference’s top teams.

The Nuggets had back-to-back matchups against the Dallas Mavericks while Jokic was out, the first of which the Mavericks won easily followed by the Nuggets squeaking out the next one by a single point, but we’re expecting a different result tonight now that Jokic is back in the fold.

The Mavericks have an elite superstar of their own in Luka Doncic, but the Nuggets roster is deeper now that most of their key players are back healthy and should be able to cover the spread tonight at home.

JOKIC-DONCIC PROP PARLAY

The play: NBA player prop parlay: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic over 24.5 points, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic over 8.5 assists

The odds/bet: +250 ($10 to win $25)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Our take: We’re banking on the two superstars in tonight’s matchup to deliver strong performances, as both Jokic and Doncic should bring out the best in each other while facing off.

We’re going with the over on Jokic’s points scored prop considering he’s taken more control as a scorer recently after beginning the season in more of a facilitating than we were used to for the back-to-back MVP.

Doncic’s points prop was too high for our liking, so we decided to go with his assists prop since he’s been dishing out dimes as the primary ball handler and should have plenty of opportunities to do so as the Mavericks attempt to keep up with the Nuggets.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL, Saints at Buccaneers under 41 points (WON $30)

NFL player prop: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady under 269.5 passing yards (LOST $11)

Monday’s profit/loss: +19 (1-1)

Total for the week: +$19 (1-1)

Total for December: +$31 (5-5)

Total for 2022: +$403.40 (319-335)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action