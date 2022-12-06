Tyler Huntley, Jameson Williams headline fantasy football waiver wire; see top pickups

It’s almost time for the fantasy football playoffs, and that means it’s time to look toward the waiver wire in case your team needs any reinforcements before the fantasy postseason begins.

Week 13 saw some key players go down with injuries, including a pair of relevant quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo, so there will likely be a mad scramble to add players this week since there are also six teams on bye week.

Luckily this is the end of bye week season, so let’s take a look at the players who could help get you through this upcoming Week 14 and also contribute to your team moving forward.

TOP QUARTERBACK

Tyler Huntley, Ravens (0.3% rostered)

Huntley stepped in last week after Lamar Jackson went down, and he’s proven to be a fantasy-relevant option when on the field after performing well in place of Jackson last season. Jackson’s expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, so Huntley becomes a must-add during that span since he’s got dual-threat ability and has a favorable schedule.

TOP RUNNING BACK

James Cook, Bills (25.4%)

The Bills running game has improved in recent weeks, and a lot of that has to do with the rookie Cook emerging as a trustworthy option out of the backfield. Cook still splits carries with Devin Singletary, but he saw the most touches last week since he’s the superior receiver and could see even more work moving forward, making him a must-add as a key piece in the explosive Bills offense.

TOP WIDE RECEIVER

Jameson Williams, Lions (30.1%)

While DJ Chark might be the play this week for those looking for a quick fix or a DFS play, I’m pivoting to Williams in season-long leagues since he’s got league-winning upside. Williams had a quiet NFL debut last week coming off a torn ACL, but he should improve as the weeks go on and he has a shot to be a must-start by the fantasy playoffs, so add him now before it’s too late.

TOP TIGHT END

Daniel Bellinger, Giants (2%)

The tight end position is a wasteland per usual, but Bellinger returned last week and resumed his role as the Giants’ primary receiving tight end. His numbers haven’t popped yet, but the target share is encouraging enough to add him in deeper formats.

ALSO CONSIDER

Jared Goff, Lions QB (29.6%)

Goff made the list week and delivered, and he has a chance to build upon that success this week against an awful Vikings secondary. Goff has been tough to trust throughout his career, but he’s now in the QB1 discussion with the position lacking in trustworthy options this season.

Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs RB (27.6%)

The Chiefs backfield has been taken over by Isiah Pacheco, but McKinnon still has a key role in the offense with the Chiefs lacking in receiver depth. The Broncos’ defense is stingy against receivers, so expect McKinnon to be involved a good amount this week with Patrick Mahomes likely being forced to turn to the screen game more.

Demarcus Robinson, Ravens WR (8.2%)

The Ravens have a void at wide receiver, but that’s allowed Robinson to emerge as the team’s primary downfield threat. Tyler Huntley is arguably a better passer than Lamar Jackson, so the quarterback change shouldn’t hurt Robinson moving forward and could very well help boost his numbers.

DEEP LEAGUE DIVE

Isaiah Hodgins, Giants WR (0.1%)

The Giants have been a mess as far as finding trustworthy wide receivers, but Hodgins appears to have established himself as one of Daniel Jones’ go-to options. His upside is limited, but he’s seen enough targets to be worth a look in deep PPR leagues.

Spencer ‘the Guru’ Urquhart (@spencertheguru) has been a fantasy football analyst since 2014, founding a community of over 6,000 followers on Instagram

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action