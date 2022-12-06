UAlbany women’s basketball uses two big runs to rout Dartmouth; Decortes returns from injury

HANOVER, N.H. — Staked to a 19-point halftime lead after a huge second quarter, the UAlbany women’s basketball team let nearly all of that advantage slip away in the first five minutes of the third quarter of Tuesday afternoon’s non-conference matchup with Dartmouth.

It hardly mattered.

The Great Danes shrugged off Dartmouth’s 17-point run that made it a one-possession game midway through the quarter, scoring 33 of the game’s final 40 points to pull away for a dominant 73-45 victory.

Senior Helene Haegerstrand scored a team-high 18 points for UAlbany (5-5 overall), while graduate student Ellen Hahne played a huge role with 17 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, graduate student Lucia Decortes returned from injury and saw her first action of the season, tallying eight points in 15 minutes. Decortes, a 2021-22 America East All-Defensive Team selection who led the league with 44 blocks last season, was recovering from a lower leg injury.

UAlbany was dominant in the second and fourth quarters Tuesday afternoon. In the second quarter, the Great Danes shot 9 of 10 from the field, outscoring Dartmouth (1-7 overall) 29-10 to turn what had been an 11-11 tie after one quarter into a 40-21 halftime lead.

Dartmouth raced right back into the game after halftime with a 17-0 run to start the third quarter, pulling within 40-38 when Mekkena Boyd scored in transition with 4:47 left in the quarter. UAlbany responded with nine straight points of its own, then pushed the lead to 52-39 by the end of the quarter before a 21-6 advantage in the fourth sealed the Great Danes’ most lopsided win of the season.

UAlbany returns to action Saturday with a 2 p.m. road game against Boston College, the second stop on a five-game road trip prior to the team’s America East opener Dec. 29 against Vermont.

