College football bowl games: Complete schedule and list of odds, betting lines

The college football bowl season is here, with 41 games to fill your appetite for postseason football around the holiday season. Some are more meaningful to others to fans and, ahem, players and coaches, but they’re all here and all available for sports bettors.

Starting with the Bahamas Bowl between Miami of Ohio and UAB on Dec. 16 and going through the Rose Bowl between Utah and Penn State on Jan. 2, there are 39 games that will have no impact on the national championship. That changes after the 2024 season, of course, when the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams, but for now, the great majority of bowl games are exhibitions and rewards for teams that finished .500 or better. That means, however, that many players will opt out of playing in the postseason, either to enter the NFL Draft or the transfer portal.

The two national semifinals, the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU and the Peach Bowl between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, will have no such problem. Those four teams will be as close to full strength as possible for their run at a national title.

Either way, it’s wise to keep an eye on how betting lines move between now and kickoff. Here’s a list of all 41 bowl games, plus the national championship game on Jan. 9, with time, TV information and betting lines as of Wednesday, Dec. 7, from Caesars Sportsbook. All times Eastern.

Friday, Dec. 16

BAHAMAS BOWL (at Nassau, Bahamas)

UAB (-10, o/u 44½) vs. Miami (Ohio), 11:30 a.m., ESPN

CURE BOWL (at Orlando, Fla.)

No. 24 Troy (-1, o/u 54½) vs. No. 25 UTSA, 3 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 17

FENWAY BOWL (at Boston)

Louisville (-1½, o/u 44½) vs. Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPN

LAS VEGAS BOWL

No. 14 Oregon State (-10½, o/u 52) vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

L.A. BOWL (at Inglewood, Calif.)

Fresno State (-1½, o/u 54½) vs. Washington State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

LENDINGTREE BOWL (at Mobile, Ala.)

Southern Miss (-7, o/u 46½) vs. Rice, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

NEW MEXICO BOWL (at Albuquerque, N.M.)

SMU (-1½, o/u 70½) vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m., ABC

FRISCO BOWL (at Frisco, Texas)

Boise State (-10, o/u 56½) vs. North Texas, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Dec. 19

MYRTLE BEACH BOWL (at Conway, S.C.)

Marshall (-10, o/u 40½) vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 20

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL (at Boise, Idaho)

San Jose State (-3½, o/u 54½) vs. Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

BOCA RATON BOWL (at Boca Raton, Fla.)

Toledo (-4½, o/u 53½) vs. Liberty, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 21

NEW ORLEANS BOWL

South Alabama (-7½, o/u 54½) vs. Western Kentucky, 9 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 22

ARMED FORCES BOWL (at Fort Worth, Texas)

Baylor (-6½, o/u 49½) vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Dec. 23

INDEPENDENCE BOWL (at Shreveport, La.)

Houston (-6½, o/u 60½) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m., ESPN

GASPARILLA BOWL (at Tampa, Fla.)

Wake Forest (-2½, o/u 63) vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 24

HAWAII BOWL (at Honolulu)

San Diego State (-7, o/u 49½) vs. Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Dec. 26

QUICK LANE BOWL (at Detroit)

Bowling Green (-2½, o/u 48) vs. New Mexico State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 27

CAMELLIA BOWL (at Montgomery, Ala.)

Georgia Southern (-3½, o/u 67½) vs. Buffalo, noon, ESPN

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL (at Dallas)

Memphis (-7, o/u 62½) vs. Utah State, 3:15 p.m., ESPN

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

East Carolina (-9½, o/u 59½) vs. Coastal Carolina, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

GUARANTEED RATE BOWL (at Phoenix)

Wisconsin (-3, o/u 43) vs. Oklahoma State, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 28

MILITARY BOWL (at Annapolis, Md.)

Central Florida (pick ’em, o/u 62½) vs. Duke, 2 p.m., ESPN

LIBERTY BOWL (at Memphis, Tenn.)

Arkansas (-4, o/u 68½) vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

HOLIDAY BOWL (at San Diego)

No. 15 Oregon (-12, o/u 71) vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m., FOX

TEXAS BOWL (at Houston)

Ole Miss (-4, o/u 70) vs. Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 29

PINSTRIPE BOWL (at Bronx, N.Y.)

Minnesota (-7½, o/u 42) vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m., ESPN

CHEEZ-IT BOWL (at Orlando, Fla.)

No. 13 Florida State (-7½, o/u 65) vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

ALAMO BOWL (at San Antonio)

No. 20 Texas (-6, o/u 68½) vs. No. 12 Washington, 9 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Dec. 30

DUKE’S MAYO BOWL (at Charlotte, N.C.)

Maryland (-1, o/u 48) vs. No. 23 NC State, noon, ESPN

SUN BOWL (at El Paso, Texas)

No. 18 UCLA (-7, o/u 57½) vs. Pitt, 2 p.m., CBS

GATOR BOWL (at Jacksonville, Fla.)

No. 21 Notre Dame (-3½, o/u 52) vs. No. 19 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

ARIZONA BOWL (at Tucson, Ariz.)

Ohio (-1, o/u 43) vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., Barstool Sports

ORANGE BOWL (at Miami Gardens, Fla.)

No. 7 Clemson (-7, o/u 64) vs. No. 6 Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 31

SUGAR BOWL (at New Orleans)

No. 5 Alabama (-3½, o/u 54½) vs. No. 9 Kansas State, noon, ESPN

MUSIC CITY BOWL (at Nashville, Tenn.)

Kentucky (-2½, o/u 31½) vs. Iowa, noon, ABC

FIESTA BOWL (at Glendale, Ariz.) — CFP SEMIFINAL

No. 2 Michigan (-7½, o/u 59) vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m., ESPN

PEACH BOWL (at Atlanta) — CFP SEMIFINAL

No. 1 Georgia (-6½, o/u 61½) vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 8 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Jan. 2

RELIAQUEST BOWL (at Tampa, Fla.)

No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, o/u 46½) vs. Illinois, noon, ESPN2

COTTON BOWL CLASSIC (at Arlington, Texas)

No. 10 USC (-2, o/u 62) vs. No. 16 Tulane, 1 p.m., ESPN

CITRUS BOWL (at Orlando, Fla.)

No. 17 LSU (-10, o/u 58) vs. Purdue, 1 p.m., ABC

ROSE BOWL GAME (at Pasadena, Calif.)

No. 8 Utah (-2½, o/u 52) vs. No. 11 Penn State, 5 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Jan. 9

CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (at Inglewood, Calif.)

Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Peach Bowl winner, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Potential matchup lines from Caesars Sportsbook (bets refunded if matchup doesn’t materialize):

Georgia (-8) vs. Michigan

Georgia (-17½) vs. TCU

Ohio State (-2½) vs. Michigan

Ohio State (-10½) vs. TCU

