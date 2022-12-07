ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 10

Week 9 of The Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections can best be described as mediocre. Most of the participants either went 6-5, like me, or 5-6.

Union Bob stood out from everyone. An original member of the contest, Union Bob posted the best record of Week 9 at 9-2. Kevin Sokolski and Rich Large were next at 7-4 each.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 9 records in parentheses:

Me 73-33-7 153 points (6-5-0)

GB-BE-ME 72-33-8 152 points (6-5-0)

Ryan Fay 70-35-8 148 points (5-6-0)

Andy Weise 68-37-8 144 points (6-5-0)

David Trestick 68-37-8 144 points (6-5-0)

Brian Unger 68-37-8 144 points (6-5-0)

Matthew Ruffini 67-38-8 142 points (5-6-0)

Kevin Sokolski 67-38-8 142 points (7-4-0)

Rowena Watson 66-39-8 140 points (5-6-0)

Achilles 3-7-5 66-39-8 140 points (6-5-0)

Union Bob 65-38-7 137 points (9-2-0)

Dutch Crazy 64-41-8 136 points (5-6-0)

Jim Kalohn 63-42-8 134 points (6-5-0)

Michael Hutter 63-40-7 133 points (6-5-0)

RedLiner36 62-44-7 131 points (5-6-0)

Harvey Kagan 61-44-8 130 points (4-7-0)

Towell68 59-46-8 126 points (6-5-0)

Rich Large 57-50-6 120 points (7-4-0)

Christopher Chadwick 55-50-8 118 points (0-11-0)

Richard Derrick 52-53-8 112 points (5-6-0)

Time for my Week 10 selections. These will be the final picks before Christmas, so let me wish you the best during this holiday season. There are 10 games to pick between Friday and Sunday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I tried to make you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don’t have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss. Email your picks to [email protected]. We will resume the selections the week of Christmas.

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

Union at Princeton — Union 3, Princeton 2

RPI at No. 2 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 6, RPI 2

Yale at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 4, Yale 1

Brown at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Brown 3

No. 14 UMass Lowell at Dartmouth — UMass Lowell 5, Dartmouth 1

SATURDAY

Union at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, Union 2

RPI at Princeton — RPI 3, Princeton 1

Brown at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 5, Brown 3

Yale at Clarkson — Clarkson 6, Yale 0

SUNDAY

Dartmouth at Vermont — Vermont 3, Dartmouth 1

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College