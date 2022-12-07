Images: Awards Tuesday by Schenectady County Senior and Long Term Care Services (4 photos, 1 video)

SCHENECTADY – Awards Tuesday sponsored by the Schenectady County Department of Seniors and Long Term Care Services.

Photos and video from our Stan Hudy

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

.

.

Video from the event:

@dgazette Awards Tuesday sponsored by the Schenectady County Department of Senior and Long Term Care Services Daily Gazette

Everything Schenectady

Everything Rotterdam

Everything Scotia-Glenville

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Categories: Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Schenectady, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville