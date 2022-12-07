Images: Schenectady boys’ basketball takes on Saratoga Springs (5 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady boys’ basketball took on Saratoga Springs Tuesday, but fell 64-49.
Photos from our Peter R. Barber
More: Saratoga Springs silences Schenectady comeback, wins Suburban Council boys’ basketball matchup
