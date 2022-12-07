Images: Schenectady boys’ basketball takes on Saratoga Springs (5 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
Schenectady's Damari Holder takes a shot next to Saratoga's Rodell Evans Tuesday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
Schenectady's Damari Holder takes a shot next to Saratoga's Rodell Evans Tuesday
SCHENECTADY – Schenectady boys’ basketball took on Saratoga Springs Tuesday, but fell 64-49.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

