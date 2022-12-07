Images: Shenendehowa boys’ ice hockey takes on the Mohawks (4 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Shenendehowa boys’ ice hockey took on the Mohawks Tuesday and came away with the 5-3 win. The Mohawks are comprised of players from four schools, Niskayuna, Amsterdam, Albany and Broadalbin-Perth.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber

