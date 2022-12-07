Images: Shenendehowa girls’ basketball takes on Niskayuna (4 photos)

NISKAYUNA – Shenendehowa beat Niskayuna Tuesday in girls’ basketball action, 56-50.
Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber
More: Shenendehowa tops Niskayuna in Suburban Council girls’ basketball (with video)
.
.
.
.
